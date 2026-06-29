ETV Bharat / sports

TG20 League | Skipper Abhirath's 59 Propels Hyderabad e-Champions To 211 For 9

Hyderabad: Hyderabad e-Champions rode on skipper Abhirath Reddy's aggressive 59 as they posted a challenging 211 for 9 against the Anvita Khammam Aces during their league game of the TG20 League, organised by the Hyderabad Cricket Association, here on Monday.

Put into bat at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, openers Abhirath and Sai Vikas Reddy (22 off 20 balls) laid the foundation of a strong total as they added 76 runs for the first wicket in just 6.5 overs.

Abhirath and Vikas Reddy took on the listless Anvita Khammam Aces attack as they played round the park. While Abhirath was more aggressive, Vikas played the perfect second fiddle.

Abhirath was the first batter to be dismissed after he was cleaned up by Ved Reddy. The skipper slammed five boundaries and as many sixes in his 26-ball knock.

Vikas then found an able ally in Anvith Reddy (32 off 21 balls), who played his part to perfection. It was raining boundaries and sixes at the venue as the crowd was entertained.