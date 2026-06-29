TG20 League | Skipper Abhirath's 59 Propels Hyderabad e-Champions To 211 For 9
Skipper Abhirath Reddy once again led from the front as he notched up a half-century at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 9:23 PM IST|
Updated : June 29, 2026 at 9:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hyderabad e-Champions rode on skipper Abhirath Reddy's aggressive 59 as they posted a challenging 211 for 9 against the Anvita Khammam Aces during their league game of the TG20 League, organised by the Hyderabad Cricket Association, here on Monday.
Put into bat at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, openers Abhirath and Sai Vikas Reddy (22 off 20 balls) laid the foundation of a strong total as they added 76 runs for the first wicket in just 6.5 overs.
Abhirath and Vikas Reddy took on the listless Anvita Khammam Aces attack as they played round the park. While Abhirath was more aggressive, Vikas played the perfect second fiddle.
Abhirath was the first batter to be dismissed after he was cleaned up by Ved Reddy. The skipper slammed five boundaries and as many sixes in his 26-ball knock.
Vikas then found an able ally in Anvith Reddy (32 off 21 balls), who played his part to perfection. It was raining boundaries and sixes at the venue as the crowd was entertained.
Vikas was the second batter to be dismissed as Hyderabad e-Champions lost their second wicket for 93. Shankukha Ashwin chipped in with a 19-run knock. Anvith's short knock, in which he hammered 2 boundaries and a six, was cut short after he was run out as Hyderabad lost their fourth wicket for 152.
A late onslaught by Gadagu Ganesh (44 off 21 balls) helped the team cross the 200-run mark. Gadagu hit three boundaries and three sixes as he took the opposition attack to task.
For the record, Hyderabad e-Champions are unbeaten in the tournament and have won all their three league games so far.
For Anvita Khammam Aces, Ved Reddy (2 for 24), Saketh Dhatrak (2 for 30) and Sahendra Mallu (2 for 35) bagged two wickets each. It will be an uphill task to chase the target.
Read More