ETV Bharat / sports

TG20 League | Hyderabad e-Champions Register Sixth Successive Win; Beat Karimnagar Diamonds

The Hyderabad e-Champions, who have already made the play-offs, are unbeaten in the tournament. They play their last league game on Monday, July 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here, when they take on Anurag Nalgonda Knights.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad e-Champions yet again put up an all-round show as they thrashed Karimnagar Diamonds by seven wickets to record their sixth successive win in the ongoing TG20 League, organised by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) here on Saturday.

In the game on Saturday, electing to bat, Karimnagar Diamonds posted a challenging 186 for 6 in their 20 overs. Hyderabad e-Champions then rode on an aggressive half-century by Vaishnav Reddy (65 not out off 42 balls) to clinch the game, rather comfortably. The team chased the target with 11 balls to spare.

For Hyderabad e-Champions, openers Abhirath Reddy (26 off 16 balls) and Sai Vikas Reddy (36 off 17 balls) provided a brisk start. They added 28 runs for the opening wicket. However, it was Vaishnav, who was the cynasore of eyes, as he pummelled the oppostion attack to submission.

Gadagu Ganesh (21 off 13 balls) also played his part to perfection as he played second fiddle to Vaishnav. After Ganesh fell in the 12th over, Vaishnav and Pranav Varma (38 not out off 21 balls) ensured that the side did not lose any further wickets. The duo also continued to take the opposition attack to task.

While Vaishnav's knock was laced with three boundaries and four sixes, Varma hit four boundaries and a maxium. Vaishnaw finished the game in style as he hit a six over the bowler's head as celebrations erupted in the dressing room.