ETV Bharat / sports

TG20 League: Anvita Khammam Aces Beat Hyderabad e-Champions In Qualifier 1; Make Final

Hyderabad e-Champions players in action during the Qualifier 1 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Hyderabad e-Champions, who were unbeaten in the league stage, suffered their first defeat in the Qualifier 1 of the ongoing TG20 League, organised by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), on Thursday.

Chasing a stiff target of 201 against Anvita Khammam Aces, the Hyderabad e-Champions managed to score 190 for 8 as they suffered a narrow defeat by 10 runs. However, the Hyderabad e-Champions have another chance to make the summit clash as they will now play the Qualifier 2 against Karimnagar Diamonds.

Put into bat at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal here, Anvita Khammam Aces rode on a belligerent half-century (76 not out) by Mickil Jaiswal to post a competitive 200 for 6 on the board.

Hyderabad e-Champions bowler Dev Mehta removed rival opener W Kachchhi (3) early. However, then another opener Paras Raj (32) and one-down GKS Reddy (40) steadied the ship of Anvita Khammam Aces.