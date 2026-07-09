TG20 League: Anvita Khammam Aces Beat Hyderabad e-Champions In Qualifier 1; Make Final
The final of the TG20 League will be played on Sunday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 11:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hyderabad e-Champions, who were unbeaten in the league stage, suffered their first defeat in the Qualifier 1 of the ongoing TG20 League, organised by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), on Thursday.
Chasing a stiff target of 201 against Anvita Khammam Aces, the Hyderabad e-Champions managed to score 190 for 8 as they suffered a narrow defeat by 10 runs. However, the Hyderabad e-Champions have another chance to make the summit clash as they will now play the Qualifier 2 against Karimnagar Diamonds.
Put into bat at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal here, Anvita Khammam Aces rode on a belligerent half-century (76 not out) by Mickil Jaiswal to post a competitive 200 for 6 on the board.
Hyderabad e-Champions bowler Dev Mehta removed rival opener W Kachchhi (3) early. However, then another opener Paras Raj (32) and one-down GKS Reddy (40) steadied the ship of Anvita Khammam Aces.
The duo added 32 runs for the second wicket. Paras Raj could not convert his start and made the long walk to the pavilion after giving a sitter to Arvind off Ajay Dev Goud (1 for 50).
Prateek Reddy fell cheaply for 18 as Anvita Khammam Acres were in a spot of bother at 98 for 4. But Jaiswal had different plans. He hammered four boundaries and seven sixes as he took the opposition attack to task. He remained unbeaten, and it was courtesy of his knock that the team could post a 200-run score.
For the Hyderabad e-Champions, the 69-run knock by opener Sai Vikas Reddy went in vain.
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