ETV Bharat / sports

TG20 League: Hyderabad e-Champions Thrash Medak Falcons By 46 Runs; Record Third Successive Win

Hyderabad e-Champions celebrate the fall of a wicket during their league match against Medak Falcons at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Hyderabad e-Champions registered a hat-trick of wins in the ongoing TG20 League, which is organised by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). The side put up an impressive all-round show as they defeated Medak Falcons by 46 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Saturday.

Chasing a mammoth 241-run target, Medak Falcons were restricted to 194-9 in 20 overs. Vikram Nayak's 75-run knock went in vain as Medak Falcons suffered their third successive loss. Skipper Ravi Teja (31) and Nomaan Ahmad (38) also could not convert their starts as it was an easy outing for the Hyderabad e-Champions.

Among the Hyderabad e-Champions bowlers, Ajay Dev Goud (4/20) bagged 4 wickets, while Pranav Verma took 2 wickets. Sriniketh and Nitin Nayak took 1 wicket each.

ETV Bharat Director Brihathi cheering for the Hyderabad e-Champions at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday (ETV Bharat)

With this victory, Hyderabad e-Champions created a record of becoming the first team to record a hat-trick of wins in the history of the TG20 League. Hyderabad has played three matches in this tournament so far and has won all three. With this, it has jumped to the top of the points table with six points.