TG20 League: Hyderabad e-Champions Thrash Medak Falcons By 46 Runs; Record Third Successive Win
Hyderabad e-Champions continued its winning streak in the TG20 League, organised by the Hyderabad Cricket Association.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST|
Updated : June 27, 2026 at 7:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hyderabad e-Champions registered a hat-trick of wins in the ongoing TG20 League, which is organised by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA). The side put up an impressive all-round show as they defeated Medak Falcons by 46 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Saturday.
Chasing a mammoth 241-run target, Medak Falcons were restricted to 194-9 in 20 overs. Vikram Nayak's 75-run knock went in vain as Medak Falcons suffered their third successive loss. Skipper Ravi Teja (31) and Nomaan Ahmad (38) also could not convert their starts as it was an easy outing for the Hyderabad e-Champions.
Among the Hyderabad e-Champions bowlers, Ajay Dev Goud (4/20) bagged 4 wickets, while Pranav Verma took 2 wickets. Sriniketh and Nitin Nayak took 1 wicket each.
With this victory, Hyderabad e-Champions created a record of becoming the first team to record a hat-trick of wins in the history of the TG20 League. Hyderabad has played three matches in this tournament so far and has won all three. With this, it has jumped to the top of the points table with six points.
Earlier, Hyderabad e-Champions were put into bat, and the decision backfired for Medak Falcons. Opener Sai Vikas Reddy (93) was the cynosure of eyes at the Stadium as he pummelled the opposition attack to submission. His innings powered Hyderabad to a whopping 240 for 8.
He and skipper Abhirath Reddy (59 off 27 balls) put up a staggering 117-run stand for the first wicket as the foundation of a large total was laid.
Sai hammered eight boundaries and six sixes in his 48-ball knock while Abhirath too toyed with the listless Medal Falcons attack as he hit seven boundaries and three maximums.
Abhirath made the long walk to the dressing room after being caught by Guguloth off Ghazi Abbas. However, that did not deter Vikas Reddy from playing his shots. He was ably supported by Nithin Nayak (18) and P Arvind (17), who played second fiddle.
A late onslaught by Ganesh Gadugu (22 off 7) helped Hyderabad e-Champions cross the 235-run mark. Among the Medak Falcons bowlers, Vikram Nayak and Abbas Chero took 2 wickets, while Varun, Karthikeya, Ravi Teja and Ashwin Ram took 1 wicket each.
Vikas Reddy, for his magnificent knock, was adjudged the Player of the Match. Hyderabad e-Champions next take on Anvita Khammam Aces on June 29, and the match will start at 7.15 PM.
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