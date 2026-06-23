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TG20 League | 'Hyderabad e-Champions' Start Campaign With Win; Thrash Palamuru Strikers

Hyderabad e-Champions players in action during their first match in the TG20 League at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadiun in Hyderabad on Tuesday ( ETV Bharat )

Strikers got off the blocks quickly with Vignesh Reddy at his attacking best, taking down Kappaganti Sriniketh for 21 runs in the third over to set a strong platform for his side. However, Yashveer Goud put a halt to the proceedings after he cleaned up Chaitanya Reddy (5 off 7) in the fourth over.

Then the e-Champions rode on half-centuries from Anvith Reddy (53 off 42) and Ganesh Gadugu (50 off 30) to register a comfortable win. The chase was a walk in the park for the e-Champions as Reddy and Gadugu pummelled the Palamuru Strikers attack to submission.

For the e-Champions, Ajay Dev Goud returned with fine figures of 4 for 21. The e-Champions bowlers put out an all-round show as they bundled out the opposition for 141 in 19.4 overs.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad e-Champions kicked off their campaign with a comprehensive 7-wicket victory against Palamuru Strikers in Match 4 of the Hyderabad Cricket Association’s Sreenidhi University TG20 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday.

With Vignesh (30 off 17) succumbing to Pranav Varma in the following over, the Strikers lost momentum, amassing 50/2 in the first six overs. Pragnay Reddy (9 off 12) fell soon after in the ninth over with Ganesh taking a brilliant catch off Ajay’s bowling.

Rohit Rayudu added some impetus to the innings with a quickfire 35 off 22 before Sriniketh sent him back to the pavilion in the twelfth over. Apart from Pratheek Pawar’s 22-ball 30, Strikers weren’t able to regain their early momentum as they lost wickets at regular intervals.

Ajay bagged the first four-wicket haul of the tournament - with his clever variations, while crafty spinners Yashveer (2/15) and Pranav (2/25) scalped a couple of wickets each. Palamuru Strikers lost their last five wickets for a mere 20 runs, bundling out for 141 in 19.4 overs.

ETV Bharat Director Brihati along with ETV Director Sujay cheer for the Hyderabad e-Champions' at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday (ETV Bharat)

It was a tricky start to the chase from the e-Champions as Rishab Baslas delivered a wicket-maiden in the second over, dismissing Sai Vikas Reddy (1 off 4). Captain Abhirath Reddy led the counterattack, hammering 24 runs in the third over. He scored a blistering 13-ball 35, which included 5 fours and a couple of sixes before holing out to Rishab.

Ravi Kiran also got the better of Yashveer in the fifth over, keeping the e-Champions in check at 55 for 3 at the end of the powerplay. With their side in a spot of bother, Anvith and Ganesh then consolidated the run chase, keeping the scoreboard ticking to ensure the required run rate remained in control before finishing the game in a flurry.

The two finished the job for their side rather comprehensively in the end, stitching together an unbeaten 92-run stand off 60 balls. Both batters took their time before unleashing a range of strokes, registering fifties, with Anvith scoring 53 off 42, while Ganesh scored 50 off 30.