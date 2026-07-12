TG20 League Final | Hyderabad e-Champions Need 158 Runs To Win
Hyderabad e-Champions were also superb in the field in the summit clash. Yashveer Goud was the pick of the bowlers as he picked three wickets.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 9:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hyderabad e-Champions bowlers dished out a splendid show as they restricted Anvita Khammam Aces to 157 for 8 in the final of the TG2O League, organised by the Hyderabad Cricket Association, here on Sunday.
Mickil Jaiswal (65 off 39 balls) top-scored for Anvika Khammam Aces, while for the team from Hyderabad, Yashveer Goud (3 for 17) shone with the ball, bagging three wickets. He was superbly aided by Dev Mehta (2 for 25) and Ajay Dev Goud (2 for 36), who picked two wickets each.
Hyderabad e-Champions opted to field in the summit clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal. Dev Mehta opened the bowling for Hyderabad e-Champions, and he conceded 8 runs. Ajay Dev Goud struck in the second over itself removing Paras Raj (3), who gave a sitter to Mehta at point as Anvita Khammam Aces lost the first wicket for 11 runs, even as the capacity crowd cheered.
One down, GSK Reddy joined Prateek Reddy, and the two tried to steady the ship. After four overs, they were poised at 24 for 1. Anvita Khammam Aces lost two quick wickets - GSK Reddy (4), who was caught in the deep and Prateek Reddy (15) - as they were reduced to 26/3. Both the batters fell to Dev Mehta, who was bowling with discipline.
Kodimela Himateja (31) and Mickil Jaiswal then joined hands and had a daunting task to rebuild the innings. They first ensured that the side crossed the 50-run mark. Jaiswal was the more aggressive of the two as he played freely. After 11 overs, Anvita Khammam Acres were at 76 for 3. The match was halted for a brief time due to an issue with the floodlight.
Jaiswal took the opposition attack to task while Himateja played second fiddle. Just when it looked like the duo would score big, Hyderabad e-Champions bowler Yashveer Goud dismissed Himteja (31) in the 16th over. Himateja and Jaiswal added 94 runs for the fourth wicket in just 65 balls. Yashveer then trapped Chama Milind (0) in the same over as Anvita Khamman Aces lost half their side for 120.
Jaiswal, who hit four boundaries and as many sixes, fell while trying to play a big shot and was caught by rival skipper Abhirath Reddy. Anvita Khamman Acres lost their sixth wicket for 128. From there, there was no stopping for the Hyderabad e-Champions bowlers. Akhil Rathod (1/14) bowled the final over, and he too grabbed a wicket.
Earlier, before the start of the play, both the teams stood for the national anthem along with TG20 League's brand ambassador and Telugu actor Vijay Devarkonda. Devarkonda also rang the bell.
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