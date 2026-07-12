ETV Bharat / sports

TG20 League Final | Hyderabad e-Champions Need 158 Runs To Win

Hyderabad: Hyderabad e-Champions bowlers dished out a splendid show as they restricted Anvita Khammam Aces to 157 for 8 in the final of the TG2O League, organised by the Hyderabad Cricket Association, here on Sunday.

Mickil Jaiswal (65 off 39 balls) top-scored for Anvika Khammam Aces, while for the team from Hyderabad, Yashveer Goud (3 for 17) shone with the ball, bagging three wickets. He was superbly aided by Dev Mehta (2 for 25) and Ajay Dev Goud (2 for 36), who picked two wickets each.

Hyderabad e-Champions opted to field in the summit clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal. Dev Mehta opened the bowling for Hyderabad e-Champions, and he conceded 8 runs. Ajay Dev Goud struck in the second over itself removing Paras Raj (3), who gave a sitter to Mehta at point as Anvita Khammam Aces lost the first wicket for 11 runs, even as the capacity crowd cheered.

One down, GSK Reddy joined Prateek Reddy, and the two tried to steady the ship. After four overs, they were poised at 24 for 1. Anvita Khammam Aces lost two quick wickets - GSK Reddy (4), who was caught in the deep and Prateek Reddy (15) - as they were reduced to 26/3. Both the batters fell to Dev Mehta, who was bowling with discipline.