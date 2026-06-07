ETV Bharat / sports

TG20 League Auction: 1300 Players To Go Under Hammer In Hyderabad Today

Hyderabad: The TG20 Cricket League, launched by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) with the aim of bringing out the talent among young cricketers in Telangana, is all set for a key moment.

The eight franchises will compete with each other to buy the players of their choice during the auction to be held at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. The event will begin at 11 am at the Princess Convention Center here. Popular commentator Charu Sharma will conduct the auction.

It is noteworthy that 1300 cricketers from different districts of Telangana have registered their names for the auction. Each franchise can choose a maximum of 20 cricketers. That means a total of 160 spots are available. It will be interesting to see which players catch the attention of the franchises. The auction will be telecast live on Star Sports.

Rs 60 lakh ceiling per team

A team can spend a maximum of Rs 60 lakh to buy players. The minimum spend is Rs 54 lakh. Players are categorised into Icons, A+, A, B, C1, and C2 categories. The minimum price of these categories is Rs 5 lakh, Rs 4 lakh, Rs 3 lakh, Rs. 2 lakh, Rs. 1 lakh, and Rs 75,000, respectively. Team India players, players who have played in at least 25 matches in the IPL, and cricketers who have played 70 or more domestic matches for Hyderabad will be in the Icons category.