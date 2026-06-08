ETV Bharat / sports

TG20 League Auction: Tilak Varma And Mohammed Siraj Headline Bidding Process; List Of All Squads Finalised

Hyderabad: The auction for the inaugural edition of the TG20 Cricket League was completed on Sunday. Eight franchises competed at the auction table in the league launched by Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) to introduce the talent of young cricketers in Telangana. India's T20 vice-captain Tilak Verma fetched the highest price with Rs. 33 lakhs, while another Team India player, Mohammed Siraj, got a bid Rs. 14 lakhs. Hyderabad e-Champions bought domestic stars Abhirath Reddy and Ajaydev Goud for Rs. 11 lakhs each. A total of 8 teams bought 160 cricketers in the auction.

Eight franchises competed fiercely for players at the auction held at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. Despite doubts about his availability for the league due to India's limited-over series against England and Ireland, there was fierce competition among the franchises for Team India batter Tilak Verma. He was bought by Medak Falcons for Rs. 33 lakh. Another player representing the Indian team from Hyderabad, Mohammed Siraj, was bought by Warangal Warriors for Rs. 14 lakh. Fast bowler CV Milind (Rs. 17 lakh) got the second-highest price in the auction. He was bought by Anvita Khammam Aces.

Ravikiran Majeti (Rs. 13 lakhs, Palamuru Strikers), T. Ravi Teja (Rs. 12 lakhs, Medak Falcons), Tanay Thyagarajan (Rs. 11 lakhs, Rangareddy Risers), Aman Rao Perala (Rs. 12 lakhs, Warangal Warriors), Pragnya Reddy (Rs. 11 lakhs, Palamuru Strikers) were the other expensive picks The auction was conducted under the auspices of renowned auctioneer Charu Sharma. Ushodaya Enterprises, UKML Director G. Sambasiva Rao, ETV Bharat Director Brihati, and ETV Director Sujay participated in the auction on behalf of the Hyderabad e-Champions. A total of 1300 players came to the auction. TG20 will start on the 21st of this month. The tournament will last 21 days and will feature a total of 32 matches. The final will be held on July 11.

Players brought by each team

Hyderabad e-Champions

Abhirath Reddy (11), Ajaydev Goud (11), Pranav (8.5), Sai Vikas Reddy (4.25), Anvit Reddy (3.5), Ganesh Gadugu (2.5), Yashveer Goud (3), Sriniketh (2.3), Akhil Rathod (1.6), Tarun (1.6), Shanmukha (1.5), Aravind (1), Abhinav (1), Hishanth (0.95), Dev (0.75), Jaswanth (0.75), Pratyush (0.75), Vaishnav (0.75), Charan (0.75), Nitin (0.75)

Medak Falcons

Tilak Verma (33), Ravi Teja (12), Vikram Naik (1.1), Shashanth (1), Suryateja (0.85), Bunny (0.75), Madhukar (0.75), Noman (0.75), Jaidev (0.75), Hari Om (0.75), Ranganath (0.75), Ahvinan (0.75), Nayani Anish (0.75), Rahul (0.75), Naman (0.75), Poornanand (0.75), Syed (0.75), Ishan (0.75), Sai Varun (0.75), Shrujit (0.75).

Warangal Warriors

Mohammad Siraj (14), Aman Rao (12), Bhavesh Seth (5), Rishiketh (4.75), Harshit (3), Mohammed Abdul (3), Mudassar (3), Abhishek (2.6), Anirudh (2), Shaunak (1.6), Vaishnav (1), Manikiran (0.85), Angoth (0.85), Sai Dhanush (0.75), Mansoori (0.75), Kranthi (0.75), Sivaramakrishna (0.75), Salman (0.75), Ritwik Goud (0.75), Rishit Rao (0.75)