ETV Bharat / sports

TG20 League | Abhirath's 99 Powers Hyderabad e-Champions To Second Consecutive Win

A player in action during the second match of Hyderabad e-Champions on Thursday ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Hyderabad e-Champions rode on a blistering 99 by skipper Abhirath Reddy as they thrashed Rangareddy Risers by six wickets in a league stage game of the TG20 League on Thursday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here.

This was the second successive win for the Hyderabad e-Champions. Hyderabad e-Champions, who dominated Rangareddy Risers in all departments, chased down the mammoth 196-run target in just 18 overs. Abhirath single-handedly gave the team victory with a brilliant innings. With this victory, Hyderabad reached the top of the points table.

Abhirath bagged the Player of the Match award, while the Game Changer of the Match was presented to Yashveer Goud.

Batting first after losing the toss, Rangareddy Risers scored 195 for 4 in the stipulated 20 overs. Opener Awanish gave a strong start with 53 runs, while Aditya Jawwaji scored 58 runs. Aaron George scored 35 runs in the middle overs, while a late onslaught by Thanay Thyagarajan (31) helped the team post a competitive total. Pranav Verma was the pick of the bowlers for Hyderabad e-Champions as he bagged two wickets.

ETV Bharat Director Brihathi (right) and ETV Director Sujay watching the game between Hyderabad e Champions and Rangareddy Risers on Thursday (ETV Bharat)

Shanmukha and Akhil took one wicket each.

While chasing, Hyderabad e-Champions suffered two setbacks right from the start. Vikas Reddy (3) was trapped in front of the wicket by Punnaiah as the team lost their first wicket for 16. Anvith Reddy (4) also fell cheaply as Hyderabad e-Champions were in a spot of bother at 43 for 2.