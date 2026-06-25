TG20 League | Abhirath's 99 Powers Hyderabad e-Champions To Second Consecutive Win
Skipper Abhirath Reddy led from the front as he scored a magnificent 99 to help Hyderabad e-Champions secure their second successive win.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Hyderabad e-Champions rode on a blistering 99 by skipper Abhirath Reddy as they thrashed Rangareddy Risers by six wickets in a league stage game of the TG20 League on Thursday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here.
This was the second successive win for the Hyderabad e-Champions. Hyderabad e-Champions, who dominated Rangareddy Risers in all departments, chased down the mammoth 196-run target in just 18 overs. Abhirath single-handedly gave the team victory with a brilliant innings. With this victory, Hyderabad reached the top of the points table.
Abhirath bagged the Player of the Match award, while the Game Changer of the Match was presented to Yashveer Goud.
Batting first after losing the toss, Rangareddy Risers scored 195 for 4 in the stipulated 20 overs. Opener Awanish gave a strong start with 53 runs, while Aditya Jawwaji scored 58 runs. Aaron George scored 35 runs in the middle overs, while a late onslaught by Thanay Thyagarajan (31) helped the team post a competitive total. Pranav Verma was the pick of the bowlers for Hyderabad e-Champions as he bagged two wickets.
Shanmukha and Akhil took one wicket each.
While chasing, Hyderabad e-Champions suffered two setbacks right from the start. Vikas Reddy (3) was trapped in front of the wicket by Punnaiah as the team lost their first wicket for 16. Anvith Reddy (4) also fell cheaply as Hyderabad e-Champions were in a spot of bother at 43 for 2.
Anvith made the long walk back to the dressing room courtesy of a stunning catch by Rakesh. However, Abhirath had different ideas as he not only took the game deep but brought his side closer to a win.
He pummelled the Rangareddy Risers to submission as it was raining boundaries and sixes at the Stadium. By the end of the powerplay, Hyderabad e-Champions were poised at 58 for 2, with Abhirath unbeaten on 41 runs.
Shanmuka Ashwin played second fiddle to Abhirath as the duo took on the opposition bowlers. Abhirath completed his half-century in just 24 balls. After nine overs, Hyderabad e-Champions were inching towards victory and were poised at 94 for 2. Abhirath was unbeaten on 55 runs, while Shanmuka was batting on 28 runs.
The duo turned the game in Hyderabad e-Champions' favour. However, Shanmuka, who scored 30 runs in 18 balls with the help of three sixes, was dismissed by Arun Kumar.
Hyderabad e-Champions lost their third wicket for 98 runs, and they looked under pressure for a while. But Abhirath continued his aggression. He found an able ally in Gadugu Ganesh.
Abhirath missed a deserving century and was dismissed for 99 while trying to play a big shot. He scored 10 fours and six sixes in his 45-ball entertaining knock.
Even after Abhirath's dismissal, the Hyderabad batters did not come under any pressure. Yashveer Goud, who came into the crease, played aggressively from the beginning. He scored 30 runs in just 10 balls with one four and three sixes and remained unbeaten. Gadugu Ganesh remained unbeaten with 25 runs and took the team to the edge of victory.
Among the Ranga Reddy bowlers, Punnaiah, Tanay, Aryan, and Arun took one wicket each. With this victory, Hyderabad continued their winning momentum in this Champions Tournament.
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