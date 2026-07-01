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TG20 League | Abhirath Reddy's Ton Helps Hyderabad e-Champions Beat Warangal Warriors; Make Playoffs

Hyderabad e-Champions players in action during their league stage game against Warangal Warriors at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Skipper Abhirath Reddy (101 not out) led from the front once again with a superb century as Hyderabad e-Champions defeated Warangal Warriors by six wickets in a league-stage game of the ongoing TG20 League, organised by the Hyderabad Cricket Association, on Wednesday.

This was the fifth successive win for the Hyderabad e-Champions, and courtesy of the win, they have made it to the play-offs.

Hyderabad e-Champions achieved the stiff 174-target in just 15.3 overs, thanks to some splendid hitting by Abhirath, who continued his rich form in the tournament, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, in Uppal, here.

Abhirath, who hammered seven fours and nine sixes in his 43-ball unbeaten knock, was the cynosure of all eyes. He attacked the opposition bowlers right from the start and continued the onslaught till the end. He ensured that his team crossed the finishing line.

He was ably supported by Gadugu Ganesh, who also notched up a crucial half-century (50 off 31 balls). Ganesh also hit as many as five sixes and a boundary as he pummelled the Warangal Warriors attack to submission.