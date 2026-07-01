ETV Bharat / sports

TG20 League | Abhirath Reddy's Ton Helps Hyderabad e-Champions Beat Warangal Warriors; Make Playoffs

This was Hyderabad e-Champions' fifth successive win in the marquee tournament as the team is unbeaten so far.

TG20 League
Hyderabad e-Champions players in action during their league stage game against Warangal Warriors at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 1, 2026 at 6:24 PM IST

|

Updated : July 1, 2026 at 6:52 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Skipper Abhirath Reddy (101 not out) led from the front once again with a superb century as Hyderabad e-Champions defeated Warangal Warriors by six wickets in a league-stage game of the ongoing TG20 League, organised by the Hyderabad Cricket Association, on Wednesday.

This was the fifth successive win for the Hyderabad e-Champions, and courtesy of the win, they have made it to the play-offs.

Hyderabad e-Champions achieved the stiff 174-target in just 15.3 overs, thanks to some splendid hitting by Abhirath, who continued his rich form in the tournament, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, in Uppal, here.

Abhirath, who hammered seven fours and nine sixes in his 43-ball unbeaten knock, was the cynosure of all eyes. He attacked the opposition bowlers right from the start and continued the onslaught till the end. He ensured that his team crossed the finishing line.

He was ably supported by Gadugu Ganesh, who also notched up a crucial half-century (50 off 31 balls). Ganesh also hit as many as five sixes and a boundary as he pummelled the Warangal Warriors attack to submission.

It was a run feast at the Stadium as the crowd cheered for every boundary and six that was hit. For the Warangal Warriors, Salman Khan, P Kranthi and S Kulkarni bagged a wicket each.

Abhirath was named the Player of the Match. Earlier, Hyderabad e-Champions bowlers dished out an all-round show as they restricted Warangal Warriors to 173 for 9. Ajay Dev Goud (3 for 27) was the pick of the bowlers for Hyderabad e-Champions.

With the latest victory, Hyderabad e-Champions also achieved the distinction of becoming the first team to qualify for the TG20 playoffs. Hyderabad has to play two more matches in the group stage.

Read More

  1. TG20 League | Hyderabad e-Champions Record 4th Successive Win; Beat Anvita Khammam Aces By 56 Runs
  2. TG20 League: Hyderabad e-Champions Thrash Medak Falcons By 46 Runs; Record Third Successive Win
Last Updated : July 1, 2026 at 6:52 PM IST

TAGGED:

HYDERABAD E CHAMPIONS
TG20 2026
ABHIRATH REDDY
RAJIV GANDHI INTERNATIONAL STADIUM
TG20 LEAGUE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.