ETV Bharat / sports

TG20 League Auction: Hyderabad E Champions Shine In Bidding Process, Sign Former India U-19 Player

Hyderabad: The auction for the inaugural edition of the TG20 Cricket League, launched by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) took place at the Ramoji Film City with some of the biggest cricketing names in the state going under the hammer.

Hyderabad e-Champions picked their team, and their squad picked at the auction table was headlined by two star players - Ajay Dev Goud and Abhirath Reddy Mandadi. For both players, Hyderabad e-Champions put up a bid of ₹11 Lakh and acquired their services. Goud has been part of the India Under-19 squad, and the right-arm medium-pacer has picked 24 wickets from 14 matches with an economy of 7.72 in T20 cricket. Abhirath Reddy has amassed 435 runs from 12 T20 matches with an average of 36.25.

Abhirath Reddy and Anvith Reddy (Eenadu)

Pranav Varma, who has played two List A matches, was the next expensive pick by the franchise as they acquired his services with a bid of ₹8.5 Lakh. Other notable names in the team included Sai Vikas Reddy (₹4.25 Lakh) and Anvith Reddy (₹3.5 Lakh).

Ganesh Gadugu was picked by team for ₹3.25 lakh (Eenadu)

Hyderabad e-Champions team for TG20 Cricket League

Ajaydev Goud (Rs. 11 lakhs), Abhirath Reddy Mandadi (Rs. 11 lakhs), Pranav Verma (Rs. 8.5 lakhs), Sai Vikas Reddy (Rs. 4.25 lakhs), Anvit Reddy (Rs. 3.5 lakhs), Ganesh Gadugu (Rs. 3.25 lakhs), Yashveer Goud (Rs. 3 lakhs), Sriniketh (Rs. 2.3 lakhs), Akhil Rathod (Rs. 1.6 lakhs), Tarun Rajan (Rs. 1.6 lakhs), Shanmukha Rajan (Rs. 1.5 lakhs), P. Aravind (Rs. 1 lakh), C Abhinav Tej (Rs. 1 lakh), Prem Charan (Rs. 95 thousand), Gudelli Jaswanth (Rs. 75 thousand), Vaishnav Reddy (Rs. 75 thousand), Nitin Nayak (Rs. 75 thousand), MM Charan (Rs. 75 thousand), Dev Mehta (Rs. 75 thousand), Miryala Pratyush Kumar (Rs. 75 thousand).

Tilak Varma and Mohammed Siraj headline the auction

Two of the stars in Indian cricket, Tilak Varma and Mohamed Siraj, headlined the auction process as they got big values for their services. Tilak was sold to Medak Falcons for ₹33 lakhs while Siraj was sold to Warangal Warriors for ₹14 lakh.

Key signings in the auction process