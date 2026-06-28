ETV Bharat / sports

TG20 2026: Aryan Cariappa, Avanish Rao star As Ranga Reddy Risers Outclass Palamuru Strikers

Hyderabad: Ranga Reddy Risers produced a clinical all-round display to defeat Palamuru Strikers by six wickets in the second match of the day at the Hyderabad Cricket Association's Sreenidhi University TG20 on Friday. Aryan Cariappa's four-wicket haul set up the victory before Avanish Rao and Gnana Prakash Reddy capped it with the bat.

It was a sticky start to the innings for the Strikers, who lost two wickets in as many overs to leave them reeling at 2/2. B Punnaiah struck first by removing Chaitanya Reddy (0 off 1), before Tanay Thyagarajann dismissed Pragnay Reddy (1 off 3) in the following over. Vignesh Reddy then attempted to rebuild alongside Rohit Rayudu, counterattacking with a six and a four to lift the score to 26/2 after five overs.

Just when the innings appeared to be stabilising, Aryan Cariappa delivered another breakthrough by dismissing Rohit Rayudu (7 off 12), reducing the Strikers to 31/3 at the end of the powerplay.

Anumula Vignesh Reddy of Palamuru Strikers (TG20)

Shadab Ahmed (22 off 15) joined Vignesh Reddy, and the pair added useful runs through the middle overs, taking the score to 63/4 after 10 overs despite N Rakesh removing Shadab. Vignesh continued to anchor the innings while Pratheek Pawar (14 off 12) provided brief support.

Aryan Cariappa of Ranga Reddy Risers (TG20)

The batting stumbled in the 15th over when Cariappa ripped through the middle order. After Pratheek struck a boundary, Cariappa dismissed him on the very next ball before trapping Afreedi Ahmed (0 off 1) to complete a double strike in the over. The twin blows left the Strikers reeling at 98/6 after 15 overs, with Vignesh Reddy still at the crease but running out of partners and time.