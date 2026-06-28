TG20 2026: Aryan Cariappa, Avanish Rao star As Ranga Reddy Risers Outclass Palamuru Strikers
Ranga Reddy Risers outplayed Palamuru Strikers by six wickets on Friday.
Published : June 28, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ranga Reddy Risers produced a clinical all-round display to defeat Palamuru Strikers by six wickets in the second match of the day at the Hyderabad Cricket Association's Sreenidhi University TG20 on Friday. Aryan Cariappa's four-wicket haul set up the victory before Avanish Rao and Gnana Prakash Reddy capped it with the bat.
It was a sticky start to the innings for the Strikers, who lost two wickets in as many overs to leave them reeling at 2/2. B Punnaiah struck first by removing Chaitanya Reddy (0 off 1), before Tanay Thyagarajann dismissed Pragnay Reddy (1 off 3) in the following over. Vignesh Reddy then attempted to rebuild alongside Rohit Rayudu, counterattacking with a six and a four to lift the score to 26/2 after five overs.
Just when the innings appeared to be stabilising, Aryan Cariappa delivered another breakthrough by dismissing Rohit Rayudu (7 off 12), reducing the Strikers to 31/3 at the end of the powerplay.
Shadab Ahmed (22 off 15) joined Vignesh Reddy, and the pair added useful runs through the middle overs, taking the score to 63/4 after 10 overs despite N Rakesh removing Shadab. Vignesh continued to anchor the innings while Pratheek Pawar (14 off 12) provided brief support.
The batting stumbled in the 15th over when Cariappa ripped through the middle order. After Pratheek struck a boundary, Cariappa dismissed him on the very next ball before trapping Afreedi Ahmed (0 off 1) to complete a double strike in the over. The twin blows left the Strikers reeling at 98/6 after 15 overs, with Vignesh Reddy still at the crease but running out of partners and time.
Strikers' innings folded quickly after Tanay dismissed the well-set Vignesh in the 16th over. A brief flourish from Rishab Baslas (8 off 7) and Rathan Teja (15 off 9) was cut short by Punnaiah and Cariappa.
With nine wickets down, the drama intensified as Aryan Cariappa's sharp bouncer struck Ravi Kiran on the helmet, forcing him to retire hurt and prompting a concussion substitute. Prithvi Reddy (5 off 4) came in as the replacement but was dismissed by Rakesh with the first ball of the final over, as the Strikers were bowled out for 130 in 19.1 overs – the joint-lowest total of the season.
Risers made a flying start to the chase, with openers Gnana Prakash Reddy and Avanish Rao taking complete control from the outset. Gnana blazed away with a series of boundaries and sixes, while Avanish matched him stroke for stroke as the duo raced to 66 without loss at the end of the powerplay before extending their opening stand to 87 in the ninth over.
Strikers finally found a breakthrough when Rishab dismissed Gnana Prakash for a scintillating 47-run knock in 27 balls, but the wicket did little to slow the scoring. Avanish kept the momentum going, taking the Risers past 100 in the 11th over. Although Baslas, Prithvi and Rathan chipped away with wickets, Avanish continued to dominate, smashing three successive boundaries off Prithvi to keep the chase firmly on track, bringing up his second half-century before losing his wicket in the 12th over after scoring 50 off 32.
With the target well within reach, Tanay and Aditya Javvaji calmly guided the innings through the closing overs. The Risers never lost control, as Tanay finished with a boundary to steer his side to 131/4 in 14 overs, completing a commanding six-wicket victory with six overs to spare.
Brief Scores
Palamuru Strikers 130 in 19.1 overs (Vignesh Reddy 46, Shadab Ahmed 22, Aryan Cariappa 4/31, Bhuvanagiri Punnaiah 2/17)
Ranga Reddy Risers 131/4 in 14 overs (Avanish Rao 50, Gnana Prakash Reddy 47, Rishab Baslas 2/24, Rathan Teja 1/17)
Player of the match: Aryan Cariappa