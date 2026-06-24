ETV Bharat / sports

TG20 2026: Ranga Reddy Risers Hold Nerve To Beat Medak Falcons By Five Wickets Courtesy Nitin-Rakesh Partnership

Hyderabad: Ranga Reddy Risers produced a composed all-round performance to register a five-wicket victory over Medak Falcons in HCA's Sreenidhi University TG20 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, in the second match on Tuesday. After restricting Medak Falcons to 164/8, the Risers overcame a mid-innings wobble through a calm partnership between Nanavath Rakesh and Nitin Sai Yadav, with the latter finishing the chase in style as the Risers reached the target with 10 balls to spare.

Falcons got off to a bright start as Purnanand Rao set the tone with a series of boundaries in the opening overs. He kept the scoreboard ticking, but Risers skipper Tanay Thyagarajan struck the first blow, castling Shrunjith Reddy (6 off 5) in his first over of the match. Purnanand continued to apply pressure on the Risers' bowling attack, but wickets kept falling at the other end. Falcons captain Ravi Teja (6 off 4) was caught by Prakash Reddy off Tanay Jaddu, before Tanay Thyagarajan produced another breakthrough, dismissing the dangerous Purnanand, who hit a brisk 38 off 20 before a brilliant catch by Aditya Javvaji.

The wicket slowed the Falcons' momentum considerably, with Nitin Sai Yadav delivering a maiden in the final over of the powerplay as the Falcons reached 51/3. The Falcons had to wait 19 deliveries for their next boundary, which came in the form of a six from Vikram Naik. The wicketkeeper-batter then joined forces with Naman Agarwal (37 off 30), and the pair rebuilt the innings through sensible strike rotation and timely boundaries.

Their partnership gathered momentum, highlighted by a 16-run 12th over off Tanay Jaddu that took the Falcons past the 100-run mark. However, Tanay Thyagarajan returned to break the 76-run stand, claiming his third wicket of the evening.

The dismissal triggered a collapse. Varun Yerram (1 off 2) soon departed, handing Arun Kumar his first wicket, while Surya Teja (10 off 10) was bowled by Tanay Jaddu. Vikram Naik fought hard for his 49 off 38 balls, but his dismissal to Aryan Cariappa effectively ended the Falcons' hopes of a strong finish. The Falcons eventually closed their innings at 164/8.