ETV Bharat / sports

TG20 2026: Rayudu's Maiden Fifty Along With Disciplined Show From Bowlers Hand Palamuru Strikers First Win Of The Season

Hyderabad: Palamuru Strikers registered their first win of the season, producing a disciplined all-round performance to seal a five-wicket victory over Medak Falcons in the second match of the day at the Hyderabad Cricket Association's Sreenidhi University TG20 on Thursday.

Rishab Baslas (2/33) and Ravi Kiran (2/34) were the pick of the bowlers for the Strikers’ as they restricted their opponents to 164/9. Vignesh Reddy’s quickfire 39 off 22 set the platform, while Rohit Rayudu’s unbeaten 54 off 42 balls anchored the run chase for Strikers, guiding them home with 13 balls to spare.

From the outset, the Strikers' bowlers kept the Falcons' batters under constant pressure. Ravi Kiran struck in the very first over, dismissing Purnanand Rao (1 off 2), before returning in the fourth to remove Naman Agarwal (21 off 13) and further slow the Falcons' scoring rate.

Rohit Rayudu scored a fifty (ETV Bharat)

After Ahwinan Ram (12 off 10) retired out, captain Ravi Teja and Shrunjith Reddy (19 off 19) looked to rebuild. However, the Strikers continued to tighten their grip, with Rathan Teja clean bowling Shrunjith before Rohit Rayudu had Ravi Teja edging behind to wicketkeeper Pragnay Reddy after a brisk 13 off seven deliveries.

Reduced to 77/5, the Falcons turned to Varun Yerram (36 off 23) and Vikram Naik (36 off 33), who stitched together a vital partnership to steady the innings. While the pair rotated the strike effectively, the Strikers' disciplined bowling made boundaries difficult to come by, with the Falcons reaching the 100-run mark only in the 13th over.

Ravi Kiran Majeti (ETV Bharat)

Varun and Vikram gradually found their rhythm, adding a valuable 64-run stand to revive the innings. However, Rishab Baslas swung the momentum firmly back in the Strikers' favour, breaking the partnership by dismissing Varun before removing Ishan Sharma (6 off 2) in the same over.