TG20 2026: Nalgonda Knights Register 91-Run Win Over Warangal Warriors; Anvita Khammam Aces Beat EIPL & Eleve Karimnagar Diamonds
Nalgonda Knights won their match with ease, while the second match of the day turned out to be a last-over thriller.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 9:27 AM IST
Hyderabad: A sensational 143-run stand between Gaurav Reddy and Nitish Reddy propelled Anurag Nalgonda Knights to a commanding 91-run victory over Warangal Warriors at the Hyderabad Cricket Association's Sreenidhi University TG20 in the first match on Friday.
In the second match on Matchday 6 of the Hyderabad Cricket Association's Sreenidhi University TG20, the Anvita Khammam Aces held their nerve to script a thrilling eight-run victory over EIPL & eleve Karimnagar Diamonds in a high-scoring contest that went down to the final over.
Nalgonda Knights defeat Warangal Warriors
After amassing 259/5 – the joint-highest team total of the tournament – the Knights complemented their batting brilliance with a disciplined bowling effort to bundle out the Warriors for 168 in 14 overs, sealing a comprehensive all-round triumph.
Being put in to bat first, the Knights were dealt an early blow as Pranav Suryadevara (4 off 5) was dismissed by Md. Abdul Malik in the first over. The setback didn’t restrain Gaurav Reddy (81 off 33) and Nitish Reddy (80 off 42), with both batters executing a brutal counterpunch to add impetus to their innings.
Finding boundaries at will, they scored 75 runs in the next five overs to help the Knights post 83/1 in the powerplay. There was no respite for the bowlers in the middle overs either. Gaurav dismantled the bowlers and blazed his way to a 19-ball fifty, while his partner scored his half-century in 27 balls, as the two stitched together a blistering partnership to put their team in the ascendancy.
Mudassar Hussain gave Warriors the much-needed breakthrough, dismissing Gaurav in the 12th over. The scalp brought an end to the 143-run stand off 65 balls. However, Nitish continued the onslaught alongside Rahul Buddhi (31 off 18) as the two combined for 44 off 21.
Warriors seemingly pulled things back as they got rid of Nitish and Rahul in successive overs at the death. Despite the double blow, the Knights' lower order made sure they made the most of the foundation laid, with Arfaz Ahmed (33 off 14) and Divesh Singh (18* off 7) executing their roles as finishers. The pair provided the ideal finish, notching 49 in 18 balls to help their side post 259/5 - the joint-highest team score in the tournament thus far.
Knights were off to a rapid start in the run chase. Aman faced a scare when he was 10 off 4, holing out in the deep in the second over. With the batting side rollicking along, Nishanth Saranu delivered crucial twin strikes as he dismissed Harshit Choudhary (10 off 7) and Rishiket Sisodia (0 off 1) in consecutive deliveries.
Aman continued to fight with his blitzkrieg knock, scoring 46 off 15 – all his runs coming off boundaries – before he fell to Arfaz in the fifth over. In an attempt to keep up with the required run rate, Murugan Abhishek blasted his way to a quickfire 44 off 19 balls, with Bhavesh Seth (22 off 10) and Mani Kiran (16 off 10) producing handy cameos alongside him.
Despite the flurry of boundaries, the required rate continued to climb as the Knights kept striking at regular intervals. Nishanth Saranu returned to remove Abhishek, while Varun Goud tightened the screws in the middle overs with two quick wickets, dismissing Shaunak Kulkarni (4 off 6) and Md Asif Mansoori (5 off 8) in the 13th over to leave the Warriors reeling at 158/8.
With little batting left, Aniketh Reddy wrapped up the innings in style. After accounting for Mudassar Hussain (5 off 4), he removed Pallepati Kranthi (5 off 3)in the final over to complete the clean-up as the Warriors were bowled out for 168 in 14 overs. The Knights registered a commanding 91-run victory, underlining their batting firepower and disciplined bowling performance in a comprehensive all-round display.
Anvita Khamma Aces win last-over thriller
Half-centuries from Mickil Jaiswal and K Himateja powered the Aces to 213/6, before skipper CV Milind produced a match-winning spell of 4/21, helping the Aces withstand a record-breaking assault from Satwik Reddy to secure a memorable win.
The Diamonds made the perfect start, striking twice in consecutive overs to remove openers Wafi Kachchhi (0 off 2) and Mayank Gupta (2 off 3), leaving the Aces reeling early.
With the innings in trouble, K Himateja (56 off 33) launched a spirited counterattack, taking the attack to the bowlers from the outset. He raced to a well-crafted half-century in just 24 balls, bringing up the milestone with a towering six, and stitched together a game-changing 99-run partnership off just 48 balls with G Sai Krishna Reddy.
Sai Krishna survived a major scare on 43 when Ashish Srivastav held onto a return catch, only for it to be ruled a no-ball. The reprieve proved short-lived, however, as Srivastav trapped him LBW just two deliveries later to break the threatening stand.
The breakthrough slowed the Aces' momentum. Himateja struggled to maintain the scoring rate before holing out to Hrishikesh Simha off Harish Thakur, who claimed his second wicket of the innings. Prateek Reddy (19 off 10) departed soon after, further denting the Aces.
With wickets falling around him, Mickil Jaiswal and CV Milind (16 off 13) steadied the innings. Milind played the supporting role before falling to Harish Thakur, but Jaiswal immediately shifted the momentum back with a towering six.
Jaiswal then took complete control, bringing up his second consecutive half-century in just 30 balls. His unbeaten 64 off 34 deliveries, featuring four sixes and six sixes, powered the Aces to a formidable 213.
In reply, the Diamonds endured a disastrous start, losing skipper Tanmay Agarwal (0 off 1) and Hrishikesh Simha (0 off 3) inside the opening over to CV Milind. Rahul Radesh (4 off 5) briefly counterattacked but was also dismissed by Milind in the third over, reducing the Diamonds to 28/3.
With the chase in trouble, Satwik Reddy produced a sensational counterattack. He took on Vidyananda Reddy and Sahendra Mallu with fearless strokeplay, including a remarkable fifth over that yielded 28 runs with four successive sixes. Satwik brought up his half-century in just 16 balls – the fastest in the history of the Sreenidhi University TG20.
The Aces, however, hit back with timely wickets. Wafi dismissed Harish Thakur before Ved Reddy removed the dangerous Satwik Reddy, who fell for a scintillating 63 off 27 balls, leaving the Diamonds at 97/5.
Chandan Sahani then sparked another revival, smashing five sixes across two overs. Alongside Shubham Sharma, he lifted the Diamonds to 130/5 and briefly swung the momentum back in their favour.
The Aces responded immediately as Sahendra Mallu dismissed Chandan (38 off 17), while CV Milind accounted for Narayana Teja (13 off 11) after Ved completed a stunning catch. Shubham continued to fight alongside Ashish Srivastav, but regular wickets kept the asking rate out of reach.
Needing 17 off the final over, Shubham kept the chase alive with consecutive boundaries off the first two deliveries. However, Mahesh Vipparla held his nerve brilliantly, conceding just four runs from the remaining four balls, which sealed a thrilling eight-run victory.