ETV Bharat / sports

TG20 2026: Nalgonda Knights Register 91-Run Win Over Warangal Warriors; Anvita Khammam Aces Beat EIPL & Eleve Karimnagar Diamonds

Hyderabad: A sensational 143-run stand between Gaurav Reddy and Nitish Reddy propelled Anurag Nalgonda Knights to a commanding 91-run victory over Warangal Warriors at the Hyderabad Cricket Association's Sreenidhi University TG20 in the first match on Friday.

In the second match on Matchday 6 of the Hyderabad Cricket Association's Sreenidhi University TG20, the Anvita Khammam Aces held their nerve to script a thrilling eight-run victory over EIPL & eleve Karimnagar Diamonds in a high-scoring contest that went down to the final over.

Nalgonda Knights defeat Warangal Warriors

After amassing 259/5 – the joint-highest team total of the tournament – the Knights complemented their batting brilliance with a disciplined bowling effort to bundle out the Warriors for 168 in 14 overs, sealing a comprehensive all-round triumph.

Being put in to bat first, the Knights were dealt an early blow as Pranav Suryadevara (4 off 5) was dismissed by Md. Abdul Malik in the first over. The setback didn’t restrain Gaurav Reddy (81 off 33) and Nitish Reddy (80 off 42), with both batters executing a brutal counterpunch to add impetus to their innings.

Nishanth Saranu appeals for the wicket of Aman Rao Perala, Captain of Warangal Warriors (ETV Bharat)

Finding boundaries at will, they scored 75 runs in the next five overs to help the Knights post 83/1 in the powerplay. There was no respite for the bowlers in the middle overs either. Gaurav dismantled the bowlers and blazed his way to a 19-ball fifty, while his partner scored his half-century in 27 balls, as the two stitched together a blistering partnership to put their team in the ascendancy.

Mudassar Hussain gave Warriors the much-needed breakthrough, dismissing Gaurav in the 12th over. The scalp brought an end to the 143-run stand off 65 balls. However, Nitish continued the onslaught alongside Rahul Buddhi (31 off 18) as the two combined for 44 off 21.

Patkuri Nitish Reddy of Anurag Nalgonda Knights plays a shot during the Match 10 (ETV Bharat)

Warriors seemingly pulled things back as they got rid of Nitish and Rahul in successive overs at the death. Despite the double blow, the Knights' lower order made sure they made the most of the foundation laid, with Arfaz Ahmed (33 off 14) and Divesh Singh (18* off 7) executing their roles as finishers. The pair provided the ideal finish, notching 49 in 18 balls to help their side post 259/5 - the joint-highest team score in the tournament thus far.

Knights were off to a rapid start in the run chase. Aman faced a scare when he was 10 off 4, holing out in the deep in the second over. With the batting side rollicking along, Nishanth Saranu delivered crucial twin strikes as he dismissed Harshit Choudhary (10 off 7) and Rishiket Sisodia (0 off 1) in consecutive deliveries.

Nishanth Saranu of Anurag Nalgonda Knights bowls during the Match 10 (ETV Bharat)

Aman continued to fight with his blitzkrieg knock, scoring 46 off 15 – all his runs coming off boundaries – before he fell to Arfaz in the fifth over. In an attempt to keep up with the required run rate, Murugan Abhishek blasted his way to a quickfire 44 off 19 balls, with Bhavesh Seth (22 off 10) and Mani Kiran (16 off 10) producing handy cameos alongside him.