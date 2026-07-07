ETV Bharat / sports

TG20 2026: Unbeaten Hyderabad E-Champions Seal Top Spot With Five-Wicket Win Over Anurag Nalgonda Knights

Hyderabad: Hyderabad E-Champions continued their flawless run in the Hyderabad Cricket Association's Sreenidhi University TG20, defeating Anurag Nalgonda Knights by five wickets in Monday’s second match to finish the league stage unbeaten and seal the top spot in the standings.

Vaishnav Reddy starred with a blistering unbeaten 41 off just 16 balls, while Abhirath Reddy (39 off 20), Anvith Reddy (40 off 30) and Ajay Dev Goud (34* off 24) played key roles in the successful chase of 188. Earlier, Shanmukha Ashwin (4/19), Ajay Dev Goud (2/39) and Pranav Varma (2/23) restricted the Knights to 187/9 despite a fighting half-century from Varun Goud (53 off 32).

While E-Champions have confirmed first place, Knights' qualification will now depend on their net run rate and the results of Monday's two final league-stage fixtures – EIPL & eleve Karimnagar Diamonds vs Palamuru Strikers and Ranga Reddy Risers vs Warangal Warriors – ensuring the race for the playoffs goes right down to the final day.

Varun Goud of Anurag Nalgonda Knights (TG20)

E-Champions will now face Anvita Khammam Aces in Qualifier 1 on Thursday, July 9.

Knights got off to a brisk start through Jashwanth Mote (36 off 26) and Gaurav Reddy (25 off 12), who stitched together a 42-run opening stand. Both batters found the boundary regularly before Pranav Varma trapped Gaurav LBW. Nitish Reddy (8 off 8) then joined Mote as the Knights reached a healthy 65/1 at the end of the powerplay.

Hyderabad E-Champions fought back through their spinners after the powerplay. Shanmukha Ashwin dismissed Nitish before removing the dangerous Mote, while Pranav accounted for skipper Rahul Buddhi (11 off 12) to leave the Knights at 101/4 after 12 overs. Varun Goud held one end firm as the innings briefly lost momentum.

Varun then launched a stunning counterattack in the death overs, taking apart Dev Mehta with two sixes and two fours in a 23-run 16th over. However, Hyderabad E-Champions responded immediately as Ashwin dismissed Md Arfaz Ahmed (1 off 3) and Aniketh Reddy (4 off 2) in the same over, before Ajay Dev Goud removed Divesh Singh (7 off 7) and Varun to reduce the Knights from 147/5 to 155/8.

Despite the collapse, Harshwardhan Singh (23* off 11) produced a spirited late flourish. He struck two sixes and a boundary in the final two overs, while Nishanth Saranu (8* off 4) also cleared the ropes off the last ball of the innings, helping the Knights add 32 runs from the final two overs to finish on a competitive 187/9.