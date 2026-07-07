TG20 2026: Unbeaten Hyderabad E-Champions Seal Top Spot With Five-Wicket Win Over Anurag Nalgonda Knights
Hyderabad E-Champions registered their seventh win and remained unbeaten in the league stage.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 9:22 AM IST
Hyderabad: Hyderabad E-Champions continued their flawless run in the Hyderabad Cricket Association's Sreenidhi University TG20, defeating Anurag Nalgonda Knights by five wickets in Monday’s second match to finish the league stage unbeaten and seal the top spot in the standings.
Vaishnav Reddy starred with a blistering unbeaten 41 off just 16 balls, while Abhirath Reddy (39 off 20), Anvith Reddy (40 off 30) and Ajay Dev Goud (34* off 24) played key roles in the successful chase of 188. Earlier, Shanmukha Ashwin (4/19), Ajay Dev Goud (2/39) and Pranav Varma (2/23) restricted the Knights to 187/9 despite a fighting half-century from Varun Goud (53 off 32).
While E-Champions have confirmed first place, Knights' qualification will now depend on their net run rate and the results of Monday's two final league-stage fixtures – EIPL & eleve Karimnagar Diamonds vs Palamuru Strikers and Ranga Reddy Risers vs Warangal Warriors – ensuring the race for the playoffs goes right down to the final day.
E-Champions will now face Anvita Khammam Aces in Qualifier 1 on Thursday, July 9.
Knights got off to a brisk start through Jashwanth Mote (36 off 26) and Gaurav Reddy (25 off 12), who stitched together a 42-run opening stand. Both batters found the boundary regularly before Pranav Varma trapped Gaurav LBW. Nitish Reddy (8 off 8) then joined Mote as the Knights reached a healthy 65/1 at the end of the powerplay.
Hyderabad E-Champions fought back through their spinners after the powerplay. Shanmukha Ashwin dismissed Nitish before removing the dangerous Mote, while Pranav accounted for skipper Rahul Buddhi (11 off 12) to leave the Knights at 101/4 after 12 overs. Varun Goud held one end firm as the innings briefly lost momentum.
An over that changed it all! 🥵— tg20official (@tg20official) July 6, 2026
Vaishnav Reddy’s antics with the bat was an exhibition in finishing a game! 🔥 #ANKvHEC #SreenidhiUniversityTG20 #ManaCricketShuru pic.twitter.com/6UBUx38HKB
Varun then launched a stunning counterattack in the death overs, taking apart Dev Mehta with two sixes and two fours in a 23-run 16th over. However, Hyderabad E-Champions responded immediately as Ashwin dismissed Md Arfaz Ahmed (1 off 3) and Aniketh Reddy (4 off 2) in the same over, before Ajay Dev Goud removed Divesh Singh (7 off 7) and Varun to reduce the Knights from 147/5 to 155/8.
Despite the collapse, Harshwardhan Singh (23* off 11) produced a spirited late flourish. He struck two sixes and a boundary in the final two overs, while Nishanth Saranu (8* off 4) also cleared the ropes off the last ball of the innings, helping the Knights add 32 runs from the final two overs to finish on a competitive 187/9.
E-Champions got off to a flying start in the chase courtesy of Abhirath Reddy, who hammered four boundaries in the opening over before adding a six in the second. Alongside Sai Vikas Reddy, he powered the unbeaten side to 43 after four overs.
Abhirath looked in sublime touch before Aniketh Reddy provided the breakthrough, while Sai Vikas continued the momentum with a six and a boundary before Arfaz Ahmed dismissed him immediately after the powerplay.
Anvith Reddy and Ganesh Gadugu rebuilt steadily, keeping the scoreboard moving with regular boundaries and smart running between the wickets. Anvith struck two boundaries off Varun Goud before Ganesh launched a six against Ilyaan Sathani as Hyderabad E-Champions reached 92/3 at the halfway stage.
Stuff of dreams! 😍— tg20official (@tg20official) July 6, 2026
Every batter dreams of such situations and knocks that win their side a game.
A Vaishnav Reddy has just done so emphatically! 👏🫡#ANKvHEC #SreenidhiUniversityTG20 #ManaCricketShuru pic.twitter.com/kquiEx6zwP
Nishanth Saranu, however, ended the promising stand by dismissing Ganesh in the final over before the break, giving Anurag Nalgonda Knights a timely wicket.
E-Champions lost momentum after the halfway stage despite reaching 92/3 in 10 overs. Anvith and Pranav Varma steadied the innings with a useful partnership, taking advantage of a wayward over from Divesh Singh that yielded two boundaries and two wides. However, Nishanth Saranu struck a crucial blow by dismissing Pranav in the 12th over, leaving the E-Champions at 107/4.
Anvith then found support from Ajay Dev Goud as the pair rebuilt patiently before accelerating in the closing stages. Ajay counterattacked with two sixes and two fours, while Vaishnav Reddy exploded after Anvith's dismissal, smashing four sixes in a sensational 26-run 18th over off Ilyaan Sathani.
Ajay chipped in with a boundary in the penultimate over before Vaishnav sealed the innings in style with another six, lifting the unbeaten E-Champions to a commanding 189/5 in 19.1 overs.
Player of the Match 🏅— tg20official (@tg20official) July 6, 2026
A spell that set it all up for the Champions, M A Shanmukha's 4/19 trumped every other performance that earned him a well-deserved player of the match award!#ANKvHEC #SreenidhiUniversityTG20 #ManaCricketShuru pic.twitter.com/NsG5sAPXt3
Brief Scores
Hyderabad E-Champions beat by Anurag Nalgonda Knights five wickets
Anurag Nalgonda Knights 187/9 in 20 overs (Varun Goud 53, Jashwanth Mote 36, Shanmukha Ashwin 4/19, Ajay Dev Goud 2/39, Pranav Varma 2/23)
Hyderabad E-Champions 189/5 in 19.1 overs (Vaishnav Reddy A 41*, Anvith Reddy 40, Abhirath Reddy Mandadi 39, Ajay Dev Goud 34*, Nishanth Saranu 2/24)
Player of the match: Shanmukha Ashwin