ETV Bharat / sports

TG20 2026: Tanmay’s Ton Helps EIPL & Eleve Karimnagar Diamonds Outshine Warangal Warriors For First Win Of The Season

Hyderabad: Skipper Tanmay Agarwal’s maiden century in the tournament helped EIPL & eleve Karimnagar Diamonds claim their first win of the season as they secured a narrow two-run victory against Warangal Warriors in the Hyderabad Cricket Association's Sreenidhi University TG20 on Sunday.

Tanmay Agarwal led the way for the Diamonds with a magnificent 133 off 61 balls to help them post a target of 210. Satish Kumar (2/18) and Ashish Srivastav (1/27) were the pick of the bowlers as half-centuries from Rishiket Sisodia (65 off 31) and Bhavesh Seth (53* off 27) went down in vain.

Rishiket Sisodia of Warangal Warriors (TG20)

Batting first, Diamonds amassed their highest total of the tournament so far. However, it was a shaky start for them as Mudassar Hussain struck the first blow to dismiss Satwik Reddy (4 off 4) in the opening over. Undeterred, skipper Tanmay Agarwal took the onus to deliver the counterpunch for his side as he found boundaries with regularity to rebuild the innings alongside HK Simha (24 off 21), who played second fiddle.

The partnership ensured that Diamonds scored at a healthy run rate as the captain notched his half-century in 27 balls to pile pressure back on the bowlers. Murugan Abhishek eventually broke the 100-run stand in the 11th over, dismissing Simha to give Warriors a much-needed breakthrough.

B Satish Kumar of EIPL and Eleve Karimnagar Diamonds (TG20)

Chandan Sahani (16 off 11) also contributed with key runs and rotated the strike well with Tanmay, allowing the latter to play a more aggressive role. There was no stopping the skipper as he single-handedly continued the onslaught on the bowlers, scoring his maiden ton in the tournament (and the fourth of the Sreenidhi University TG20) in 50 balls.

Warriors began to pull things back at the death as Mudassar dismissed Chandan in the 16th over. Adi Mani Kiran got the prized scalp of Tanmay in the following over, bringing an end to a sensational knock and wrestling back momentum for the bowling side.