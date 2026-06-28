TG20 2026: Tanmay’s Ton Helps EIPL & Eleve Karimnagar Diamonds Outshine Warangal Warriors For First Win Of The Season
Skipper Tanmay Agarwal scored the first century of the TG20 2026 to help EIPL & Eleve Karimnagar Diamonds score a victory.
Published : June 28, 2026 at 8:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: Skipper Tanmay Agarwal’s maiden century in the tournament helped EIPL & eleve Karimnagar Diamonds claim their first win of the season as they secured a narrow two-run victory against Warangal Warriors in the Hyderabad Cricket Association's Sreenidhi University TG20 on Sunday.
Tanmay Agarwal led the way for the Diamonds with a magnificent 133 off 61 balls to help them post a target of 210. Satish Kumar (2/18) and Ashish Srivastav (1/27) were the pick of the bowlers as half-centuries from Rishiket Sisodia (65 off 31) and Bhavesh Seth (53* off 27) went down in vain.
Batting first, Diamonds amassed their highest total of the tournament so far. However, it was a shaky start for them as Mudassar Hussain struck the first blow to dismiss Satwik Reddy (4 off 4) in the opening over. Undeterred, skipper Tanmay Agarwal took the onus to deliver the counterpunch for his side as he found boundaries with regularity to rebuild the innings alongside HK Simha (24 off 21), who played second fiddle.
The partnership ensured that Diamonds scored at a healthy run rate as the captain notched his half-century in 27 balls to pile pressure back on the bowlers. Murugan Abhishek eventually broke the 100-run stand in the 11th over, dismissing Simha to give Warriors a much-needed breakthrough.
Chandan Sahani (16 off 11) also contributed with key runs and rotated the strike well with Tanmay, allowing the latter to play a more aggressive role. There was no stopping the skipper as he single-handedly continued the onslaught on the bowlers, scoring his maiden ton in the tournament (and the fourth of the Sreenidhi University TG20) in 50 balls.
Warriors began to pull things back at the death as Mudassar dismissed Chandan in the 16th over. Adi Mani Kiran got the prized scalp of Tanmay in the following over, bringing an end to a sensational knock and wrestling back momentum for the bowling side.
Harish Thakur (1 off 3) and Shubham Sharma (2 off 4) did not trouble the bowlers too much either, as the Warriors did an excellent job to close out the innings. By hitting the right lengths and mixing it up with clever variations, they conceded only eleven runs off the last couple of overs and restricted the Diamonds to 209/6.
In reply, Warriors began the chase in a commanding manner with Aman Rao Perala (12 off 9) and Harshit Choudhary (31 off 23) setting the platform. The former was cleaned up by Harish Thakur in the third over, but that didn’t hamper the scoring rate for the batting side.
Rishiket laid down a marker of his intent from the get-go, finding boundaries at will as he combined with Abhishek to help their side post 60/1 in the powerplay. The former blazed his way to a 23-ball half-century, smashing three consecutive sixes to get to the landmark.
Satish broke the 70-run stand as he outfoxed Harshit around the halfway mark, triggering a flurry of wickets. Murugan Abhishek (1 off 4) succumbed to Ashish Srivastav in the 11th over, with Rishiket also falling to Satish in the following over. Adi Mani Kiran (11 off 10) fell soon after, derailing the Warriors’ run chase as they lost three wickets in as many overs.
With 62 needed off the last four overs, Rathlavath Dinesh got rid of Anirudh Srivatsa (12 off 10). Despite wickets tumbling around him, Bhavesh hung in there to take the game deep. With 23 to win off the final over, he smacked three sixes to get his side within touching distance. Unfortunately, his half-century went in vain as Diamonds clinched a narrow two-run victory.
Brief Scores
EIPL & eleve Karimnagar Diamonds beat Warangal Warriors by 2 runs
EIPL & eleve Karimnagar Diamonds 209-6 in 20 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 133, Hrishikesh Simha 24, Mudassar Hussain 2/35)
Warangal Warriors 207/6 in 20 overs (Rishiket Sisodia 65, Bhavesh Seth 53, Satish Kumar 2/18, Ashish Srivastav 1/27)
Player of the match: Tanmay Agarwal