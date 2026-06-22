TG T20 2026 | Anvita Khammam Aces Start Campaign With Win
The opening game of the inaugural TG T20 league was a run-feast for the fans. As many as 454 runs were scored in the match.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 6:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: The first match of the Telangana Cricket League - TG T20 2026 - gave fans Indian Premier League-like entertainment. In a high-scoring thriller at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, Anvita Khammam Aces defeated Palamuru Strikers by 20 runs.
A staggering 454 runs were scored in this match. Before the match, the stadium was buzzing with entertainment programs. The first season of TG20 started in a grand manner amidst the glow of Thaman music, fireworks and the noise of league promoter Vijay Deverakonda and others.
The league is organised by the Hyderabad Cricket Association. First, Khammam scored 237 runs for 5 wickets. Vafi Katchi (60; 11×4, 1×6 in 30 balls), Himateja (59 not out; 1×4, 7×6 in 24 balls), and Sai Krishna Reddy (52; 3×4, 4×6 in 32 balls) took on the opposition attack with gusto.
Vignesh Reddy (86; 8×4, 7×6 in 31 balls) laid a strong foundation for the Palamuru Strikers, but his knock went in vain, as the side was restricted to 217 runs for 6 wickets. Ved Reddy (2/42) and Vidyananda Reddy (1/31) were the pick of the bowlers for Khammam.
While chasing, Vignesh Reddy, who opened the innings, was the cynosure of eyes. In the third over, Vignesh Reddy hit three fours and a six to score 23 runs. He found an able partner in Chaitanya. Courtesy Vignesh's brisk hitting, Palamuru piled up 85/0 after the first six overs.
Vignesh also raced to his individual 50. At the team's score of 119, he tried a big shot and was caught at long off. After 10 overs, Palamuru were poised at 133/1.
However, captain Pragnya Reddy (15) and Chaitanya (35) fell in quick succession, and it had an impact on the run-rate. The score was 180/4 after 16 overs. Palamuru needed 58 runs to win in four overs. Khammam bowlers kept their nerves and bowled tightly.
Earlier, Palamuru Strikers won the toss and invited Khammam Aces to bat.
Brief scores: Khammam Aces: 237/5 (Wafi Kachchi 60, Himateja 59 not out, Sai Krishna 52, Prateek 25; Afridi Ahmed 1/17) won against Palamuru Strikers: 217/6 (Vignesh 86; Chaitanya 35, Rohit Rayudu 26 not out; Ved 2/42)
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