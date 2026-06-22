ETV Bharat / sports

TG T20 2026 | Anvita Khammam Aces Start Campaign With Win

A player in action during the opening game of the TG T20 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: The first match of the Telangana Cricket League - TG T20 2026 - gave fans Indian Premier League-like entertainment. In a high-scoring thriller at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, Anvita Khammam Aces defeated Palamuru Strikers by 20 runs.

A staggering 454 runs were scored in this match. Before the match, the stadium was buzzing with entertainment programs. The first season of TG20 started in a grand manner amidst the glow of Thaman music, fireworks and the noise of league promoter Vijay Deverakonda and others.

The league is organised by the Hyderabad Cricket Association. First, Khammam scored 237 runs for 5 wickets. Vafi Katchi (60; 11×4, 1×6 in 30 balls), Himateja (59 not out; 1×4, 7×6 in 24 balls), and Sai Krishna Reddy (52; 3×4, 4×6 in 32 balls) took on the opposition attack with gusto.

Vignesh Reddy (86; 8×4, 7×6 in 31 balls) laid a strong foundation for the Palamuru Strikers, but his knock went in vain, as the side was restricted to 217 runs for 6 wickets. Ved Reddy (2/42) and Vidyananda Reddy (1/31) were the pick of the bowlers for Khammam.

While chasing, Vignesh Reddy, who opened the innings, was the cynosure of eyes. In the third over, Vignesh Reddy hit three fours and a six to score 23 runs. He found an able partner in Chaitanya. Courtesy Vignesh's brisk hitting, Palamuru piled up 85/0 after the first six overs.