ETV Bharat / sports

Tennis Legend Serena Williams Set To Return After Four Years At Age Of 44

Hyderabad: Tennis great Serena Williams is set to come back to the court after stepping away from the sport four years ago. Aged 44, she will make a surprise return to professional tennis after a gap of four years.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion has accepted a wild card entry for the women’s doubles in the event at the Queen’s Club, which will be hosted between June 6 and June 21. Notably, it will be her first appearance in professional tennis since the 2022 US Open.

She made an announcement on Monday that she would be entering the doubles category in the grass-court event with 19-year-old Canadian Victoria Mboko. Notably, the tournament will be played just eight days before the start of Wimbledon.

“ Queen's Club feels like the perfect place to begin this next chapter. Grass has given me some of the most meaningful moments of my career, and I'm excited to be back competing on one of the sport's most iconic stages,” she said in her post.