ETV Bharat / sports

Telangana To Host Khelo India Youth Games 2026 From December 11 to 22; 7,500-Plus Young Athletes, 27 Sports Across Six Cities

Hyderabad: Telangana is gearing up to host the 8th Khelo India Youth Games from December 11 to 22, with more than 7,500 young athletes expected to converge on the state for a 12-day sporting spectacle spread across six cities.

Hyderabad, Hanamkonda, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar and Khammam will host competitions across 27 sporting disciplines, giving Telangana an opportunity to showcase its sporting infrastructure while taking the Khelo India movement beyond the state capital.

The Games are for athletes below 18 years of age and are among India's major national-level youth sporting competitions. Telangana officials have been conducting preparations across venues, accommodation, transport and other facilities.

The opening ceremony is planned for December 11 at Gachibowli Stadium, while the closing ceremony is scheduled for December 22 at the Tennis Complex at Lal Bahadur Stadium. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the opening ceremony as chief guest, according to reports citing official sources.

Water Sports To Be A Major Attraction

One of the biggest attractions of this edition will be the water-sports programme at Hussain Sagar, where rowing, kayaking and canoeing competitions are planned.

Rowing has been designated as the host-state sport, giving Telangana an opportunity to showcase its water-sports facilities. Sailing, meanwhile, has been included as a demonstration sport. The decision to distribute competitions across districts is also part of Telangana's effort to take the sporting movement beyond Hyderabad.

Athletics will be held in Hanamkonda, judo in Karimnagar, archery in Khammam, kabaddi in Mahabubnagar and table tennis in Nizamabad. The remaining competitions will be conducted at major venues in Hyderabad.

These include Gachibowli Stadium, Lal Bahadur Stadium, Saroor Nagar, JNTUH, Secunderabad Indoor Stadium and the Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy Stadium in Yousufguda.

Olympic And Indigenous Sports

The 27-discipline programme combines Olympic and major competitive sports with India's traditional sporting disciplines. The main programme includes archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, fencing, football, hockey, judo, kho-kho, kabaddi, shooting, swimming, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, weightlifting and wrestling.

Traditional Indian disciplines include gatka, mallakhamb, kalaripayattu, thang-ta and yogasana. Rowing, canoeing and kayaking form the host-state water-sports component, while sailing will be a demonstration event.