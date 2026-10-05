Telangana To Host Khelo India Youth Games 2026 From December 11 to 22; 7,500-Plus Young Athletes, 27 Sports Across Six Cities
Hyderabad, Hanamkonda, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar and Khammam will host competitions across 27 sporting disciplines, taking the Khelo India beyond the Telangana capital.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana is gearing up to host the 8th Khelo India Youth Games from December 11 to 22, with more than 7,500 young athletes expected to converge on the state for a 12-day sporting spectacle spread across six cities.
Hyderabad, Hanamkonda, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Mahabubnagar and Khammam will host competitions across 27 sporting disciplines, giving Telangana an opportunity to showcase its sporting infrastructure while taking the Khelo India movement beyond the state capital.
The Games are for athletes below 18 years of age and are among India's major national-level youth sporting competitions. Telangana officials have been conducting preparations across venues, accommodation, transport and other facilities.
The opening ceremony is planned for December 11 at Gachibowli Stadium, while the closing ceremony is scheduled for December 22 at the Tennis Complex at Lal Bahadur Stadium. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the opening ceremony as chief guest, according to reports citing official sources.
Water Sports To Be A Major Attraction
One of the biggest attractions of this edition will be the water-sports programme at Hussain Sagar, where rowing, kayaking and canoeing competitions are planned.
Rowing has been designated as the host-state sport, giving Telangana an opportunity to showcase its water-sports facilities. Sailing, meanwhile, has been included as a demonstration sport. The decision to distribute competitions across districts is also part of Telangana's effort to take the sporting movement beyond Hyderabad.
Athletics will be held in Hanamkonda, judo in Karimnagar, archery in Khammam, kabaddi in Mahabubnagar and table tennis in Nizamabad. The remaining competitions will be conducted at major venues in Hyderabad.
These include Gachibowli Stadium, Lal Bahadur Stadium, Saroor Nagar, JNTUH, Secunderabad Indoor Stadium and the Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy Stadium in Yousufguda.
Olympic And Indigenous Sports
The 27-discipline programme combines Olympic and major competitive sports with India's traditional sporting disciplines. The main programme includes archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, fencing, football, hockey, judo, kho-kho, kabaddi, shooting, swimming, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, weightlifting and wrestling.
Traditional Indian disciplines include gatka, mallakhamb, kalaripayattu, thang-ta and yogasana. Rowing, canoeing and kayaking form the host-state water-sports component, while sailing will be a demonstration event.
The latest preparations indicate participation of more than 7,500 athletes, along with around 1,500 support staff and more than 1,000 technical officials from across the country. Earlier official planning had estimated around 6,050 athletes, with the numbers subsequently revised upwards as preparations progressed.
The scale of the event is expected to put Telangana's sporting infrastructure, accommodation, transport and organisational capabilities under a major national spotlight. The state government is also looking at the Games as an opportunity to strengthen its broader sports facilities under the Telangana Sports Policy.
Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju has directed departments to work in coordination to ensure the Games are conducted smoothly. The state has constituted an 18-member high-level organising committee headed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with an executive committee of senior officials and 18 specialised committees to oversee different aspects of the event.
The Centre has also assured Telangana of support for hosting the Games. The Union government has released ₹22 crore towards the event, according to official sources.
Maharashtra Arrive As Defending Champions
The competition will also provide an early glimpse of India's next generation of sporting talent. Maharashtra will enter the 2026 Games as defending overall champions after topping the medal table in both the 2024 and 2025 editions.
At the 2025 Games in Bihar, Maharashtra finished first with 158 medals, including 58 gold, ahead of Haryana and Rajasthan. The state's sustained dominance makes it the benchmark for other states, including host Telangana.
With competitions moving into districts, major venues being upgraded and thousands of young athletes arriving from across India, the state is seeking to use the 8th Khelo India Youth Games to project itself as a major sporting destination.
From Hussain Sagar's water sports to athletics in Hanamkonda and archery in Khammam, Telangana is preparing to turn the 12-day Khelo India Youth Games into a statewide celebration of India's emerging sporting talent.
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