ETV Bharat / sports

Telangana CM Felicitates Tilak Varma After India’s Triumph In 2026 T20 World Cup

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Tilak Varma was felicitated by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy after returning to Hyderabad following India's victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

The Chief Minister congratulated and felicitated Varma, who hails from Hyderabad, for playing a key role in India's successful campaign. Telangana Ministers Vakiti Srihari, Mohammad Azharuddin, Rajya Sabha member Vem Narender Reddy, Sports Authority of Telangana Chairman Shivsena Reddy, CM's Principal Secretary Srinivasa Raju, Sports Authority of Telangana Managing Director Soni Baladevi, Rohin Reddy and others participated in the program held at the Telangana Secretariat.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy felicitates Tilak Varma in Hyderabad (ETV Bharat)

Minister Mohammad Azharuddin Congratulates Tilak Varma

Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin also congratulated Tilak Varma and praised his dedication to Indian cricket. Azharuddin said that Tilak Varma's achievements will inspire young sportspersons across Telangana to pursue careers in sports and represent India at the international level. Azharuddin highlighted the importance of supporting young talent and encouraging youth to excel in cricket and other sports.

Tilak Varma T20 World Cup Performance

In 2025, which proved to be a breakthrough year in T20Is, Varma, a southpaw, established himself as a key batter, scoring 567 runs in 20 matches, including crucial performances in the Asia Cup and against South Africa. During that time, he batted 13 times at numbers 3 and 4, plus once each at 5, 6, and 7.

His best performances came as an opener or as a top-order batter. Following the T20 World Cup, Varma has emerged as a vital finishing gem for India. He has shown he is capable of more than just batting at the top order, proving he can comfortably fill the role of a finisher.