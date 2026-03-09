ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2026: 17 ICC Events Won By India! Check Where India Stands In The List

Hyderabad: The win in the T20 World Cup 2026 started a golden era for Indian cricket, as they have won the last three ICC events. They won the 2024 T20 World Cup, the 2025 Champions Trophy, and the 2026 T20 World Cup. In total, India have now won 17 ICC titles, combining senior and junior titles in the global event. In the list of teams with the most ICC trophies, India are at the second place behind Australia, who have won a total of 27 ICC titles.

Teams with the most ICC titles

Australia (27)

Australia is a cricketing powerhouse, winning 27 titles in total so far. Their men’s team has won six ODI World Cups (1987, 1999-2007, 2015, 2023), one T20 World Cup (2021), and two Champions Trophy events (2006 and 2009). They have also won one World Test Championship title (2021-23 cycle). The men's junior team has won four titles in their incredible run.

The country has also won 13 ICC events in the women’s senior section, taking the total tally to 27 titles.

India (17)

India has been a great side in the sport for several years, and they have increased their dominance in recent years. The team has won the last three ICC events, and in total they have 17 ICC events, which include two T20 World Cups, two ODI World Cup and three Champions Trophy titles. The women’s team won the first World Cup in 2025.