Analysis | Team India Tries To Find Elusive 'Balance' In Limited Overs, Perhaps Not In The Right Way

Kolkata: Poor boy Harshit Rana is in the eye of the storm for his guaranteed place in the Indian team in all the formats — Tests, ODIs, T20Is. That's unfair and illogical. Without blaming a young cricketer, it's head coach Gautam Gambhir and captains Shubman Gill (Tests & ODI) and Surya Kumar Yadav (T20) should be under the scanner as far as team combination and balance are concerned.

Having said that, playing Rana over left-arm speedster Arshdeep Singh (available) seems to defy logic. Gambhir's thought of drafting an all-rounder in place of a specialist bowler may not be the right ploy to succeed in the limited-overs format. Instead, the team management may try batters who can roll their arms for a few overs in exigency.

Flashback to the early 2000s, and thereafter, the scene was in contrast in terms of balance. Playing seven specialist batters has been a consistent strategy for all captains and coaches — Sourav Ganguly and John Wright, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and coaches Gary Kirsten, Ravi Shastri. Even during the captaincy of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the team had a better balance in the shorter format.

In early 2000, Ganguly used to often play with seven specialist batters and four bowlers with much aplomb. That worked with several batters capable of sending down crucial overs and claiming breakthroughs. Ganguly, 100 ODI scalps to his credit, himself used to bowl in crucial junctures along with Sachin Tendulkar (154 wickets), Yuvraj Singh (111 wickets), Virender Sehwag (96 wickets) which gave the team a certain amount of flexibility, and of course a better balance, to play a bowler less and blood in a specialist batter at number 7.

Later, Dhoni too had the privilege of having more all-rounders who would be counted both as a batter as well a bowler. Yuvraj and Sehwag were still there along with Yusuf Pathan, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, et al. Even in 2023, when India reached the World Cup final unbeaten, the team boasted of all-rounders like Hardik Pandya, Jadeja, Ashwin and Shardul Thakur.