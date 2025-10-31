Analysis | Team India Tries To Find Elusive 'Balance' In Limited Overs, Perhaps Not In The Right Way
After losing ODI series 2-1 to Australia in Australia, the Indian team lost the second T20I by 4 wickets. The first T20I was washed out.
By Sanjib Guha
Published : October 31, 2025 at 6:05 PM IST
Kolkata: Poor boy Harshit Rana is in the eye of the storm for his guaranteed place in the Indian team in all the formats — Tests, ODIs, T20Is. That's unfair and illogical. Without blaming a young cricketer, it's head coach Gautam Gambhir and captains Shubman Gill (Tests & ODI) and Surya Kumar Yadav (T20) should be under the scanner as far as team combination and balance are concerned.
Having said that, playing Rana over left-arm speedster Arshdeep Singh (available) seems to defy logic. Gambhir's thought of drafting an all-rounder in place of a specialist bowler may not be the right ploy to succeed in the limited-overs format. Instead, the team management may try batters who can roll their arms for a few overs in exigency.
Flashback to the early 2000s, and thereafter, the scene was in contrast in terms of balance. Playing seven specialist batters has been a consistent strategy for all captains and coaches — Sourav Ganguly and John Wright, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and coaches Gary Kirsten, Ravi Shastri. Even during the captaincy of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the team had a better balance in the shorter format.
In early 2000, Ganguly used to often play with seven specialist batters and four bowlers with much aplomb. That worked with several batters capable of sending down crucial overs and claiming breakthroughs. Ganguly, 100 ODI scalps to his credit, himself used to bowl in crucial junctures along with Sachin Tendulkar (154 wickets), Yuvraj Singh (111 wickets), Virender Sehwag (96 wickets) which gave the team a certain amount of flexibility, and of course a better balance, to play a bowler less and blood in a specialist batter at number 7.
Later, Dhoni too had the privilege of having more all-rounders who would be counted both as a batter as well a bowler. Yuvraj and Sehwag were still there along with Yusuf Pathan, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, et al. Even in 2023, when India reached the World Cup final unbeaten, the team boasted of all-rounders like Hardik Pandya, Jadeja, Ashwin and Shardul Thakur.
Cut to the present, none of the batters are even part-time bowlers. Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma and Surya Kumar Yadav have had no role in India's bowling. In the current set-up, India have little or no options to change tactics if one or two bowlers go for runs.
Experts often say that if a team cannot win with six batters, it won't be able to achieve the desired result with seven batters. Hardik Pandya's absence has indeed had a heavy bearing on the team combination and subsequently the balance. In Pandya's absence, Shivam Dube and Axar Patel are in as all-rounders who hardly match the skills a genuine all-rounder must have.
Besides the balance, the team selection has also been below par, with performers finding themselves out of favour as mediocrity crept in. Fast bowler Mohammad Shami, who has 206 ODI wickets in 108 outings and 27 T20 wickets in 25 matches, has been overlooked for reasons best known to the selectors and team management.
Shami bagged three wickets in the last T20I against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai earlier this year. Since then, he has been in the wilderness with the selectors ruling him out for a mysterious injury. The injury, though, didn't hinder the Bengal pacer from claiming 15 wickets in 2 Ranji Trophy outings.
However, the crux of the matter is that the team is performing below par. After having lost the ODIs series, they have now lost the second T20I miserably at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, with the first one at Canberra washed out thanks to rain.
Read More