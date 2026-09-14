ETV Bharat / sports

Team India Refuse To Collect Women's Asia Cup Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi

Team India did not take the women's Asia Cup trophy from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Mohsin Naqvi following their win over Sri Lanka in the title clash at Dubai on Sunday.

Fifties from Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma and a four-wicket haul from Sree Charani helped the Indian women's side to their overall eighth women's Asia Cup title (and fourth across T20I editions), beating Sri Lanka by 72 runs in a one-sided title clash at Dubai on Sunday.

After the final, while Sri Lankan players took to the stage to receive their runners-up medals, their skipper Chamari Athapaththu was awarded a cheque by Naqvi, who also happens to be the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). However, after Sri Lanka's award presentation concluded, the broadcast cut back to the post-match show in the studio. India was not present near the stage as Sri Lankan players received their honours.

Team India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who had earlier given a post-match interview to broadcasters after the win, did not follow Athapaththu for the post-match presentation.

There was no footage of India holding the trophy amid some raining confetti/fireworks, a usual sight after every tournament win.

However, before the presentation ceremony started, Team India was in a huddle of their own, with their head coach Amol Muzumdar addressing the team and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia and vice-president Rajiv Shukla giving the 'Fielder of the Match' medal to pacer Nandani Sharma, who took two catches in the match. Saikia spoke to the players and congratulated the team on their win.