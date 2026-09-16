Team India News: Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi Earn Maiden National Call As ODI Squad For West Indies Series Announced
The ODI series against the West Indies will start from September 27 in Thiruvananthapuram, while the T20 series will start from Lucknow from October 6.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 10:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on late Wednesday named the Indian squad for the ODI and T20 series against West Indies. It also named the Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup.
The three-match ODI series against the West Indies will start from September 27 in Thiruvananthapuram, while the five-match T20 series will start from Lucknow from October 6.
Rookie Punjab all-rounder Naman Dhir and Jammu and Kashmir seamer Auqib Nabi earned their maiden call-ups to India's ODI squad for the upcoming series against the West Indies, while veterans Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant were ignored for separate reasons.
BCCI in a media statement said, "The Men’s Selection Committee has announced India’s squad for the upcoming white-ball home series against the West Indies as well as the Rest of India squad for Irani Cup against the Ranji Trophy champions Jammu & Kashmir."
India’s ODI team: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (Vice Captain, Wicketkeeper), Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir.
India’s T20I Team: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma (Vice Captain), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav.
Rest of India squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain, Wicketkeeper), Sanat Sangwan, Shikhar Mohan, Sudip Gharami, Sarfaraz Khan (Vice Captain), Smaran Ravichandran, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Akash Deep*, Mukesh Kumar, Mukesh Choudhary, Aryan Juyal [WK], Aryan Pandey, Anukul Roy, Ayush Doseja.
The BCCI said Akash Deep's inclusion will be subject to fitness clearance. It also announced that Varun Chakaravarthy has been ruled out of the upcoming Japan T20I and the Asian Games owing to a side strain.
The Men’s Selection Committee has named Vipraj Nigam as his replacement. Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was originally included in the Asian Games squad, has been withdrawn and will feature in the ODI series against the West Indies, the statement added.
India’s updated squad for the Japan T20I & the Asian Games: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (Vice Captain), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Thakur, Vipraj Nigam.
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