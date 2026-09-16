ETV Bharat / sports

Team India News: Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi Earn Maiden National Call As ODI Squad For West Indies Series Announced

Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on late Wednesday named the Indian squad for the ODI and T20 series against West Indies. It also named the Rest of India squad for the Irani Cup.

The three-match ODI series against the West Indies will start from September 27 in Thiruvananthapuram, while the five-match T20 series will start from Lucknow from October 6.

Rookie Punjab all-rounder Naman Dhir and Jammu and Kashmir seamer Auqib Nabi earned their maiden call-ups to India's ODI squad for the upcoming series against the West Indies, while veterans Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant were ignored for separate reasons.

BCCI in a media statement said, "The Men’s Selection Committee has announced India’s squad for the upcoming white-ball home series against the West Indies as well as the Rest of India squad for Irani Cup against the Ranji Trophy champions Jammu & Kashmir."

India’s ODI team: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (Vice Captain, Wicketkeeper), Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir.