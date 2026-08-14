ETV Bharat / sports

Tata Steel Sells 100% Stake Of Jamshedpur FC To Churchill Brothers

Tata Steel on Friday officially announced the transfer of ownership of the football team to the famous Goan club in a statement. The statement read, "Tata Steel has agreed to transfer the equity shares of 'Jamshedpur Football and Sporting Private Limited' to Churchill Brothers for a nominal price. The transfer of the license to play in the Indian Super League, along with the transfer of 12 footballers and two coaches, has also been completed in accordance with the rules and regulations of the All India Football Federation."

It transferred the entire ownership of the club to Churchill Brothers. So, Churchill Brothers are going to participate in the upcoming ISL as they now have a 100 per cent stake in Jamshedpur Football and Sporting Private Limited (JFSPL).

Hyderabad: Indian club football witnessed an unusual move on Friday, August 14. Indian football fans have been upset for days after Jamshedpur FC, a team under the Tata Group, permanently withdrew its name from the ISL. They requested that the decision not only be made by the team's contracted footballers, but also by various quarters. Although the Tata Group did not respond to that request, they ensured that the club will keep participating in the tournament

A press release mentioned that an agreement was signed between Tata Steel Limited and Churchill Brothers Football Club on Friday. According to the agreement, Churchill Brothers will take over the responsibilities of all the contracted footballers and coaching staff from next September.

As a result, the opportunity to play in the country's top-tier football league will be open to all those contracted footballers, the statement said. Goa's Churchill Brothers have been carrying the tradition and glory of Indian football for the last four decades. They have also won the I-League twice. As a result, the agreement has been concluded after considering everything, it was clarified in the statement of Tata Steel.

Speaking about the deal, DB Sundara Ramam, a top official of Tata Steel, said, "The name of Churchill Brothers is inextricably linked with the history of Indian football. We are very happy that our footballers and coaches will get the opportunity to participate in club football again,” he said.

“We thank the All India Football Federation and Churchill Brothers for the smooth completion of this transfer process. It is learnt that Tata Steel had shares worth Rs 4.09 crore in Jamshedpur Football and Sporting Private Limited. These went to Churchill Brothers in exchange for tokens of nominal value.”

It is worth noting that Jamshedpur FC recently withdrew from the country's top league due to the uncertain future of Indian football. The federation had kept the door open for reconsideration of their decision until August 12. Although they did not reverse their decision to withdraw from the ISL, they took a significant step by selling equity shares.