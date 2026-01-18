ETV Bharat / sports

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Concludes With High Energy; International And Celebrity Runners Add Star Power

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, left in green, takes part in the 21st edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, a World Athletics Gold Label Race, in Mumbai, ( PTI )

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to one of its iconic sporting events as the 21st edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon was flagged off from the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Sunday. People from all walks of life came together to embrace new beginnings and run with the spirit of ‘Har Dil Mumbai’.

The marathon, held in South Mumbai, saw participation from over 69,000 runners, both on the ground and in the virtual category, making the 2026 edition the largest and most ambitious in the event’s history.

Recognised as a World Athletics Gold Label Race this year, the marathon continues to be Asia’s largest running event, attracting runners from across the country and abroad to compete for a total prize money of USD 389,524.

Foreign runners dominated the 42 km full marathon, while the 21 km half marathon, along with the senior citizens’ run, the wheelchair run, and the hugely popular ‘Dream Run’, received an overwhelming response from Mumbaikars.