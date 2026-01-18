Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Concludes With High Energy; International And Celebrity Runners Add Star Power
The marathon saw participation from over 69,000 runners, both on the ground and in the virtual category, making it the largest event.
Published : January 18, 2026 at 11:43 AM IST
Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to one of its iconic sporting events as the 21st edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon was flagged off from the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Sunday. People from all walks of life came together to embrace new beginnings and run with the spirit of ‘Har Dil Mumbai’.
The marathon, held in South Mumbai, saw participation from over 69,000 runners, both on the ground and in the virtual category, making the 2026 edition the largest and most ambitious in the event’s history.
Recognised as a World Athletics Gold Label Race this year, the marathon continues to be Asia’s largest running event, attracting runners from across the country and abroad to compete for a total prize money of USD 389,524.
Foreign runners dominated the 42 km full marathon, while the 21 km half marathon, along with the senior citizens’ run, the wheelchair run, and the hugely popular ‘Dream Run’, received an overwhelming response from Mumbaikars.
Several celebrities, including acclaimed actor Aamir Khan and director-producer Kiran Rao, took part in the marathon, alongside international athletes such as Canada’s Andre De Grasse, who joined Asia’s largest running event.
Adding to the celebrity power, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was seen running enthusiastically in the marathon along with his party colleagues. The 55-year-old leader, who was earlier seen collecting his BIB at the Get Active Expo, is attempting the prestigious Procam Slam, which requires runners to complete four major Indian races within strict cut-off timings.
A unique aspect of this year’s Mumbai Marathon edition was that for the first time, the race was being run on Mumbai's Coastal Road. This has eliminated a significant portion of the winding and hilly terrain in South Mumbai for the runners. The pleasant, cool weather in Mumbai during the early morning hours proved quite enjoyable for the runners, raising the possibility of a new time record being set in the marathon.
A total of 69,100 people are participating in this marathon, with over 65,400 participating physically in Mumbai and over 3,700 participating virtually from various cities around the world. A record 14,059 people have registered for the full marathon. People train regularly throughout the year for this marathon.
Also Read