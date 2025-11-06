ETV Bharat / sports

Tata Motors To Reward The Indian Women Players With A New Sierra SUV For Their World Cup Triumph

Hyderabad: The rewards for the Indian women’s cricket team are continuously coming in after their historic win over South Africa in the final of the ODI World Cup. After the BCCI announced a cash prize of Rs 51 Crores for the team and state governments also awarded their respective players financial awards. Following the suit, Tata Motors, the Indian multinational automotive manufacturer, has announced a special reward for the Indian players.

The soon-to-be-launched Tata Sierra will be gifted to each member of the World Cup-winning Indian team.

"The Company will be presenting the top-end model of the Sierra to each member of the team, applauding their indomitable spirit and recognizing their immense contribution and sacrifice in bringing glory to the country," Tata Motors said, in a statement written on their ‘X’ on Thursday, November 6.