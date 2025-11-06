Tata Motors To Reward The Indian Women Players With A New Sierra SUV For Their World Cup Triumph
Tata Motors are set to gift the Sierra SUV to the Indian player for their Women’s World Cup win.
Hyderabad: The rewards for the Indian women’s cricket team are continuously coming in after their historic win over South Africa in the final of the ODI World Cup. After the BCCI announced a cash prize of Rs 51 Crores for the team and state governments also awarded their respective players financial awards. Following the suit, Tata Motors, the Indian multinational automotive manufacturer, has announced a special reward for the Indian players.
The soon-to-be-launched Tata Sierra will be gifted to each member of the World Cup-winning Indian team.
"The Company will be presenting the top-end model of the Sierra to each member of the team, applauding their indomitable spirit and recognizing their immense contribution and sacrifice in bringing glory to the country," Tata Motors said, in a statement written on their ‘X’ on Thursday, November 6.
The Tata Sierra car holds a special place in the history of automobiles in India. The model was introduced in 1991. It was one of the first private-owned SUVs in India and was built on the rugged ‘X2’ platform The SUV is returning to the market once again on November 25, 2025 but this time it will be back in the game as a modern 5-door monocoque vehicle.
"The Indian Women’s Cricket Team has made the entire nation proud with their extraordinary performance and remarkable win. Their journey stands as a true testament to determination and the power of belief, qualities that inspire every Indian," Shailesh Chandra, MD and CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, said.
The wait to lift the Women’s World Cup trophy was finally over for India on November 2 as they beat South Africa by 52 runs. Shafali Verma played a brisk knock of 87 runs while Deepti Sharma picked five wickets. Harmanpreet Kaur became only the Indian captain after Kapil Dev in 1983 and MS Dhoni in 2011 to win the ODI World Cup for India.
The Maharashtra government announced a financial award of Rs 2.25 crore each for Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Radha Yadav.