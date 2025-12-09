ETV Bharat / sports

TATA IPL 2026 Player List Announced: Pool Has 224 Uncapped Indian Players - Full List, Reserve Price - Read All Details Here

TATA IPL 2026 Player Auction List Announced: The TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) Player Auction list for the 2026 season has been finalised, featuring a total of 350 players who will go under the hammer at the upcoming auction in Abu Dhabi on December 16.

A total of 1,390 players registered for the Player Auction, out of which 350 players were shortlisted; 240 Indian and 110 are overseas recruits, read an IPL media advisory released on Tuesday. "The pool comprises 224 uncapped Indian players and 14 uncapped overseas players, adding significant depth and fresh talent to this year's auction roster," the advisory added.

Franchises will compete for 77 available slots overall, including 31 spots reserved for overseas players. The highest reserve price remains INR 2 crore, with 40 players choosing to enter the auction in this bracket.

The auction is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM UAE time (2:30 PM IST) on Tuesday.

South Africa's wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock, who recently came out of his ODI retirement, features in the final list. De Kock is a late addition to the list at a base price of Rs 1 crore. The list also includes Australia batter Steve Smith at a base price of Rs 2 crore. Smith last played in the IPL in 2021.