TATA IPL 2026 Player List Announced: Pool Has 224 Uncapped Indian Players - Full List, Reserve Price - Read All Details Here
Published : December 9, 2025 at 10:26 AM IST
TATA IPL 2026 Player Auction List Announced: The TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) Player Auction list for the 2026 season has been finalised, featuring a total of 350 players who will go under the hammer at the upcoming auction in Abu Dhabi on December 16.
A total of 1,390 players registered for the Player Auction, out of which 350 players were shortlisted; 240 Indian and 110 are overseas recruits, read an IPL media advisory released on Tuesday. "The pool comprises 224 uncapped Indian players and 14 uncapped overseas players, adding significant depth and fresh talent to this year's auction roster," the advisory added.
Franchises will compete for 77 available slots overall, including 31 spots reserved for overseas players. The highest reserve price remains INR 2 crore, with 40 players choosing to enter the auction in this bracket.
🚨 NEWS 🚨#TATAIPL 2026 Player Auction List announced.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 9, 2025
A total of 350 players will go under the hammer at the upcoming auction in Abu Dhabi on 16th December.
The auction is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM UAE time (2:30 PM IST) on Tuesday.
South Africa's wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock, who recently came out of his ODI retirement, features in the final list. De Kock is a late addition to the list at a base price of Rs 1 crore. The list also includes Australia batter Steve Smith at a base price of Rs 2 crore. Smith last played in the IPL in 2021.
The first set of players in the auction includes India and Mumbai batters Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan, who both have kept their base price at Rs 75 lakh each.
The list shared by the IPL features two Australians in Cameron Green and Jake Fraser-McGurk, along with New Zealand and former Chennai Super Kings opener Devon Conway and South Africa’s David Miller, with each of them keeping a base price of Rs 2 crore. Venkatesh Iyer, who was released by Kolkata Knight Riders, has listed himself at a base price of Rs 2 crore.
Three-time winners KKR will go into the auction with the biggest purse of Rs 64.3 crores, followed by five-time champions CSK with Rs 43.4 crores. Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have won the IPL once, have the third highest purse of Rs 25.5 crores.
Complete breakdown of capped and uncapped players
|Sr. No
|Capped/Uncapped players
|No. of players
|1
|Capped Indians
|16
|2
|Capped Overseas
|96
|3
|Uncapped Indian
|224
|4
|Uncapped overseas
|14
|Total
|350
A full list of players as per their base price.
|Sr. No
|Reserve Price
|No. of players
|1
|2 Cr
|40
|2
|1.5 Cr
|9
|3
|1.25 Cr
|4
|4
|1 Cr
|17
|5
|75 Lakh
|42
|6
|50 Lakh
|4
|7
|40 Lakh
|7
|8
|30 Lakh
|227
|Total
|350
To check the complete list of TATA IPL Player Auction 2026, click here