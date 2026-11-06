Youth Olympics 2026: Tanvi Patri Becomes First Indian Woman To Win Badminton Silver
The 15-year-old shuttler suffered a three-set loss to China's Zhang Yi Xin in the Youth Olympics badminton final.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 10:30 AM IST
Dakar (Senegal): Tanvi Patri came agonisingly close to winning a gold medal in the women’s singles badminton event at the Youth Olympics 2026. But the 15-year-old came short of bouncing back from a scoreline of 10-19 down in the third game and signed off the competition with a silver medal. However, she scripted history, becoming the first Indian to win a women’s singles badminton silver at the Youth Olympics in Dakar on Thursday.
China's Zhang Yi Xin bagged the gold medal with a 15-21, 21-13, 26-24 in a thrilling three-game contest. Although she lost in the final, her performance against the reigning junior world champion highlighted the promise she carries.
First Indian woman to win badminton silver at Youth Olympics
Before Tanvi, only HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen and Aditya Joshi had entered the badminton semis at the Youth Olympics. Prannoy clinched a silver medal at the inaugural edition in Singapore in 2010, while Lakshya signed off as runner-up in Buenos Aires in 2018. Aditya reached the last four in the 2014 edition.
A final fought till the very end! 🔥🏸 Tanvi Patri and Zhang Yi Xin put on a thriller in the women's singles final at #Dakar2026 #YouthOlympics https://t.co/Z9SlEmFmTe— Olympic Khel ™ (@OlympicKhel) November 6, 2026
How did the thrilling contest unfold?
Zhang kicked off the opening game with a 5-0 lead, but Tanvi came up with a stunning seven-point burst to tilt the contest in her favour. She took an 11-5 lead at the interval using a combination of her defensive skills and attacking prowess. The Indian continued to dictate the rallies, and she took three points in a row from 18-15 to take the opening game 21-15.
The first of many! 🌟 Tanvi Patri reacts after winning a historic Youth Olympic badminton medal for India at #Dakar2026. 🥈🇮🇳 #YouthOlympics https://t.co/z6Z36Tekiw— Olympic Khel ™ (@OlympicKhel) November 5, 2026
Tanvi carried the momentum into the second game and took a 4-0 lead early. However, Zhang bounced back to cover the ground and levelled the score at 10-10. The Chinese then raced ahead and took a lead of 17-12. It was now Zhang who was dominating the proceedings, and she closed out the game at 21-13.
The third game was an enthralling contest. In the decider, Zhang had an 11-7 advantage at the interval and extended it to 19-10. But the 15-year-old Indian shuttler refused to give up. She bagged five points in a row to make it 15-19. The Chinese then got five match points, but she saved them all.
The decider then went on for a few more minutes, with both players giving it their all. Zhang eventually won it 26-24 and wrapped up the match.
Tanvi’s journey to a silver medal
Tanvi started her group-stage campaign with a commanding 21-8, 21-12 victory over Mexico's Sara Gonzalez. She then followed it up with another triumph over Australia's Smrithi Adepu by a 21-4, 21-12 win. She next outplayed South Korea's Jeong Yu Jang to advance into the knockout rounds.
She defeated Thailand's Kungkaew Kakanik 21-17, 21-13 in the quarterfinals and booked a spot in the semis, becoming the first Indian woman to do so in the Youth Olympics. In the semis, she emerged triumphant against Japan's Yuzuno Watanabe by 21-14, 11-21, 21-19.