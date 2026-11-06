ETV Bharat / sports

Youth Olympics 2026: Tanvi Patri Becomes First Indian Woman To Win Badminton Silver

Dakar (Senegal): Tanvi Patri came agonisingly close to winning a gold medal in the women’s singles badminton event at the Youth Olympics 2026. But the 15-year-old came short of bouncing back from a scoreline of 10-19 down in the third game and signed off the competition with a silver medal. However, she scripted history, becoming the first Indian to win a women’s singles badminton silver at the Youth Olympics in Dakar on Thursday.

China's Zhang Yi Xin bagged the gold medal with a 15-21, 21-13, 26-24 in a thrilling three-game contest. Although she lost in the final, her performance against the reigning junior world champion highlighted the promise she carries.

First Indian woman to win badminton silver at Youth Olympics Before Tanvi, only HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen and Aditya Joshi had entered the badminton semis at the Youth Olympics. Prannoy clinched a silver medal at the inaugural edition in Singapore in 2010, while Lakshya signed off as runner-up in Buenos Aires in 2018. Aditya reached the last four in the 2014 edition. How did the thrilling contest unfold? Zhang kicked off the opening game with a 5-0 lead, but Tanvi came up with a stunning seven-point burst to tilt the contest in her favour. She took an 11-5 lead at the interval using a combination of her defensive skills and attacking prowess. The Indian continued to dictate the rallies, and she took three points in a row from 18-15 to take the opening game 21-15.