ETV Bharat / sports

Youth Olympics 2026: Taniya Becomes India’s First Beach Wrestling Medalist In Tournament History

Taniya with other medalists in beach wrestling ( Getty Images )

Dakar (Senegal): Taniya etched her name in the record books with a podium finish in the ongoing Youth Olympics 2026 in Dakar, Senegal. She settled for silver after losing to China’s Zhao Min in the women’s 75kg beach wrestling final. Although Taniya suffered a defeat, she scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win a beach wrestling medal at the Youth Olympics.

Taniya took an early 1-0 lead in the bout, but the Chinese opponent overcame the deficit to win the match by 1-2 on points. The loss put an end to Taniya’s unbeaten run in the competition, which included four wins from four matches.

Taniya began her campaign with a 3-1 win against Germany’s Mia Mauer in Group B, winning on the basis of technical superiority. She followed it up with an identical victory over Greece’s Vasiliki Karavanou in her second group bout. Taniya then maintained her form in the knockouts, defeating Estonia’s Merily Vaester 4-1 by technical superiority in the quarterfinals. She then beat United States’ Matilda Ann Hruby 3-1 in the semifinals to cement a place in the gold medal match. What is Beach Wrestling?