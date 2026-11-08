Youth Olympics 2026: Taniya Becomes India’s First Beach Wrestling Medalist In Tournament History
Taniya bagged a silver medal in the women’s 75kg beach wrestling at the Youth Olympics 2026.
Published : November 8, 2026 at 10:33 AM IST
Dakar (Senegal): Taniya etched her name in the record books with a podium finish in the ongoing Youth Olympics 2026 in Dakar, Senegal. She settled for silver after losing to China’s Zhao Min in the women’s 75kg beach wrestling final. Although Taniya suffered a defeat, she scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win a beach wrestling medal at the Youth Olympics.
Taniya took an early 1-0 lead in the bout, but the Chinese opponent overcame the deficit to win the match by 1-2 on points. The loss put an end to Taniya’s unbeaten run in the competition, which included four wins from four matches.
Countless hours of dedication, hard work and a moment that makes it all worthwhile. 🥈 Taniya on the podium of #BeachWrestling at #Dakar2026. 👏 #YouthOlympics https://t.co/zgAxjIQi9v— Olympic Khel ™ (@OlympicKhel) November 7, 2026
Taniya began her campaign with a 3-1 win against Germany’s Mia Mauer in Group B, winning on the basis of technical superiority. She followed it up with an identical victory over Greece’s Vasiliki Karavanou in her second group bout.
A PODIUM FINISH! 🥈 India’s Taniya ends her campaign with a first-ever #BeachWrestling medal for India at the Youth Olympic Games. #Dakar2026 #YouthOlympics https://t.co/lU8uWCikWJ— Olympic Khel ™ (@OlympicKhel) November 7, 2026
Taniya then maintained her form in the knockouts, defeating Estonia’s Merily Vaester 4-1 by technical superiority in the quarterfinals. She then beat United States’ Matilda Ann Hruby 3-1 in the semifinals to cement a place in the gold medal match.
What is Beach Wrestling?
Beach wrestling is a fast-paced combat sport that is played inside a seven-metre circular arena full of sand. The sport is featured for the first time at the Youth Olympics 2026. Each bout lasts for three minutes, with the wrestler reaching the first three points being declared the winner. The other option to win is just like a wrestling bout on a mat - executing a decisive throw that pins the back of their opponent to the surface.
India’s other medalists in Dakar
Khushbu Rajakbhai Darjada won silver in the women’s 63kg judo category, while Tanvi Patri claimed a silver medal in the women’s singles badminton event. Swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu bagged two bronze medals in the women’s 100m and 200m freestyle events. Tirthank Pegu also won a bronze medal in the men’s 200m butterfly.
India’s standings in the medal tally
India are at the 36th position in the medal tally with three silver and four bronze medals. Despite winning a total of seven medals, India are till outside the top 30 as they have no gold medal in the competition so far.