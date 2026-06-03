Tamil Nadu Interested In Hosting The National Games 2029; Minister Aadhav Arjuna Submits A Memorandum To Union Minister
TN Minister Aadhav Arjuna submitted a memorandum outlining TN’s interest in hosting the National Games 2029.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
Chennai: TN Minister for Public Works, Highways & Sports Development Aadhav Arjuna called on Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi today and submitted a memorandum outlining TN’s interest in hosting the National Games 2029.
Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru. C. Joseph Vijay, the Government of Tamil Nadu recognises sports as a powerful tool for social change. The primary objective of the government is to channel the energy of the youth in a constructive manner, promote a healthy lifestyle, and create a positive impact on society. In its journey toward the noble goal of a 'Drug-Free Tamil Nadu', the Government of Tamil Nadu is committed to fostering a clean, honest, and value-based sports culture.
Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department is actively working to empower the younger generation through sports and shape them into the achievers of tomorrow. Hon’ble Chief Minister’s stated vision is that Tamil Nadu will extend its full support and contribution toward the ambition of India emerging as a global sports superpower by achieving continuous victories in major international arenas, including the Olympic, Paralympic, and Asian Games.
Accordingly, on the directions of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Hon’ble Minister for Public Works, Highways and Sports Development, Thiru. Aadhav Arjuna called on the Hon’ble Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, in New Delhi today (03.06.2026) and submitted a Memorandum outlining Tamil Nadu’s interest to host the National Games 2029 and sought the Government of India’s support for comprehensive sports development across Tamil Nadu.
During the meeting, several landmark proposals were presented to position Tamil Nadu as India's premier sporting destination. Highlighting the State's proven track record in successfully hosting major national and international events, the State presented a compelling vision for hosting the 2029 National Games, which would create a lasting infrastructure legacy and boost the State's sporting ecosystem.
National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for Combat Sports is proposed to be housed within the upcoming 48-acre Trichy Olympic Academy, serving as a centralised hub for combat disciplines. Furthermore, leveraging Tamil Nadu’s extensive 1,076 km coastline, Nagapattinam district was put forward as the ideal location for a National Centre of Excellence for Beach Sports due to its unique coastal landscape and availability of local talent.
Recognising Tamil Nadu's strong base in cycling, the discussions emphasised establishing an international-standard, UCI-compliant Indoor Cycling Velodrome and a National Cycling High-Performance Centre in Coimbatore to tap into Tamil Nadu’s vibrant cycling ecosystem. To decentralise development of athletics, the State proposed laying international-standard 400m synthetic tracks in the districts of Pudukkottai, Thoothukudi, Villupuram, Tiruvallur, and Krishnagiri.
Building on the State's rich tradition of producing national and international swimmers, regional world-class Olympic-Standard Aquatic Complexes were proposed for Coimbatore, Chengalpattu, Tiruvarur, and Tiruppur districts. Additionally, to accommodate growing youth participation in indoor disciplines, international-standard multipurpose indoor stadiums were proposed for Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli, Ranipet, and Cuddalore districts.
The meeting also addressed emerging and specialised sporting disciplines, showcasing a plan to set up an International Sport Climbing Centre in Chennai, capitalising on the city's accessibility and established sports network to target future Olympic medal potential. To further widen the talent pipeline, the State requested an expansion of the Khelo India ecosystem, aiming to set up additional Khelo India Centres and District Centres across Tamil Nadu, ensuring at least two priority sports disciplines are covered in every single district.
A National Anti-Doping Education and Awareness Centre is proposed in Chennai to function as a national hub for research and capacity building in collaboration with the National Anti-Doping Agency. A National Sports Science, Sports Medicine, Recovery and Rehabilitation Centre is proposed in Madurai, utilising the existing sports science framework to offer integrated performance optimization and injury recovery services for athletes across India.
The Hon’ble Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr````````` Mansukh Mandaviya, appreciated the efforts of the Government of Tamil Nadu in promoting sports and assured to extend his full support and cooperation.
Secretary to Government, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department, Thiru. Sajjansingh R. Chavan, I.A.S., and Member Secretary, Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, Thiru. J. Meghanatha Reddy, I.A.S., were also present in this meeting, which is mentioned in TN Govt Press Release.