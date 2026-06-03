ETV Bharat / sports

Tamil Nadu Interested In Hosting The National Games 2029; Minister Aadhav Arjuna Submits A Memorandum To Union Minister

Chennai: TN Minister for Public Works, Highways & Sports Development Aadhav Arjuna called on Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi today and submitted a memorandum outlining TN’s interest in hosting the National Games 2029.

Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru. C. Joseph Vijay, the Government of Tamil Nadu recognises sports as a powerful tool for social change. The primary objective of the government is to channel the energy of the youth in a constructive manner, promote a healthy lifestyle, and create a positive impact on society. In its journey toward the noble goal of a 'Drug-Free Tamil Nadu', the Government of Tamil Nadu is committed to fostering a clean, honest, and value-based sports culture.

Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department is actively working to empower the younger generation through sports and shape them into the achievers of tomorrow. Hon’ble Chief Minister’s stated vision is that Tamil Nadu will extend its full support and contribution toward the ambition of India emerging as a global sports superpower by achieving continuous victories in major international arenas, including the Olympic, Paralympic, and Asian Games.

Accordingly, on the directions of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Hon’ble Minister for Public Works, Highways and Sports Development, Thiru. Aadhav Arjuna called on the Hon’ble Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, in New Delhi today (03.06.2026) and submitted a Memorandum outlining Tamil Nadu’s interest to host the National Games 2029 and sought the Government of India’s support for comprehensive sports development across Tamil Nadu.

During the meeting, several landmark proposals were presented to position Tamil Nadu as India's premier sporting destination. Highlighting the State's proven track record in successfully hosting major national and international events, the State presented a compelling vision for hosting the 2029 National Games, which would create a lasting infrastructure legacy and boost the State's sporting ecosystem.

National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) for Combat Sports is proposed to be housed within the upcoming 48-acre Trichy Olympic Academy, serving as a centralised hub for combat disciplines. Furthermore, leveraging Tamil Nadu’s extensive 1,076 km coastline, Nagapattinam district was put forward as the ideal location for a National Centre of Excellence for Beach Sports due to its unique coastal landscape and availability of local talent.