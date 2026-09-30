ETV Bharat / sports

'Tamil Nadu Is The Centre Of Chess': Savitha Shri B

File photo of Chess Player Savita Sri ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu chess player Savitha Shri B has made the country proud by winning gold in the individual category at the 46th International Chess Olympiad held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. She hails from Chromepet, Chennai and is studying Arts and Science in her third year at a private college.

The Indian men's team won the silver medal and the women's team won the bronze medal in the competition. Savitha Shri B and her father Bhaskar, who won the gold medal in the individual category, shared their joy and experiences exclusively with ETV Bharat. The moment when a dream comes true – Savitha Shri B "This victory was a great experience for me because it was my first Olympiad. It had been my long-time dream to participate in it. So I thought I should make the most of the opportunity. All the people in my team are very experienced athletes," she said. "It was a great pleasure for me to play with them. We were aiming to win the gold medal as a team. We ended up with a draw in the final round, so we got the bronze medal. All the players on the team were very supportive. They often gave us their advice and guidance and encouraged us," she said.