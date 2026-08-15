ETV Bharat / sports

Ranji-Capped Tamil Nadu Cricketer Fined Rs 1 Lakh For Mobile Phone Breach In TNPL

Hyderabad: A young Tamil Nadu cricketer has been penalised with Rs 1 lakh for breaching the anti-corruption protocols in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). The player was penalised by the Anti- Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) of the BCCI for using an undeclared mobile phone in the Players and Match Officials Area during the league match.

"The TNCA will not name the player as the investigation is ongoing. All I can confirm is he is a left-hander who scored two fifties for Tamil Nadu in last year's Ranji Trophy. He was found texting his girlfriend during the course of a match. While no corruption charges has been levelled, using a mobile phone in PMOA during the course of a match is prohibited. Hence, it's a protocol breach," a senior TNCA official told PTI on Friday.

The incident occurred at the NPR College ground in Natham on August 10. The 26-year-old player made his Ranji Trophy debut last season and scored two fifties for them in the season.

Player withdrawn from TNPL

A report from India Today states that the player was immediately withdrawn from the franchise after the incident came to the notice of authorities. He was not part of the team’s next fixture and was left out of the team's match on Friday.