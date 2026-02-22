T20 World Cup 2026: What Happens If All Super 8 Matches In Sri Lanka Get Washed Out?
The first Super 8 match between New Zealand and Pakistan was washed out on Saturday in the T20 World Cup 2026.
Published : February 22, 2026 at 2:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: The first match of the Super 8 stages of the T20 World Cup 2026 between Pakistan and New Zealand was washed out on Saturday. Also, the match between England and Sri Lanka has a prediction of rain interruption. With the possibility of rain hovering around multiple Super 8 matches, fans are now curious to know the scenario if all the matches of Group 2 meet the same fate and get abandoned without a single ball being bowled.
Thus, in such a situation, it becomes important to determine which teams will advance into the semi-final.
Which teams will qualify for the semi-final group matches if all Group 2 matches are washed out?
If all matches are washed out, the two teams going into the semifinal will be decided by the ICC rules. Since all teams in the Super 8 will play three matches each if all of them get washed out, every team will end at three points. Also, the Super 8 matches don’t have any reserve days.
New Zealand and Pakistan share points after rain has the final say in the first #T20WorldCup Super 8 contest.— ICC (@ICC) February 21, 2026
📝: https://t.co/IDrbJnSgnW pic.twitter.com/z25oocbEly
Factors which will determine top two teams
Most wins in the group: The team with the most wins in Group 2 will qualify for the semi-final round. But, if all the matches gets washed out, the wins will be 0 and that pushes the result into the next deciding factor.
Net Run Rate: The team with the highest Net Run Rate (NRR) will advance into the semi-finals. However, if all the matches are abandoned due to rain, then all four teams will have the same NRR, and so this rule will also not be applied to the equation.
Head-to-head record: If the teams can’t be determined by the above rules, then the head-to-head record of the teams will determine the top two teams. But, as none of the other teams will play against each other, the head-to-head record will also not come into play.
ICC Rankings: After all the above rules fail to determine the top two sides, the ICC Men’s T20I rankings will come into place. Teams with a higher ranking on February 6, 2026, will go into the next round.
According to the rankings, England and New Zealand will qualify for the next round due to their rankings, as the former is at number 3 while the latter is fourth in the standings.