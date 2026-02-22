ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2026: What Happens If All Super 8 Matches In Sri Lanka Get Washed Out?

Hyderabad: The first match of the Super 8 stages of the T20 World Cup 2026 between Pakistan and New Zealand was washed out on Saturday. Also, the match between England and Sri Lanka has a prediction of rain interruption. With the possibility of rain hovering around multiple Super 8 matches, fans are now curious to know the scenario if all the matches of Group 2 meet the same fate and get abandoned without a single ball being bowled.

Thus, in such a situation, it becomes important to determine which teams will advance into the semi-final.

Which teams will qualify for the semi-final group matches if all Group 2 matches are washed out?

If all matches are washed out, the two teams going into the semifinal will be decided by the ICC rules. Since all teams in the Super 8 will play three matches each if all of them get washed out, every team will end at three points. Also, the Super 8 matches don’t have any reserve days.