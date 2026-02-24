ETV Bharat / sports

T20 WC: Skipper Brook’s Century Guides England To Semifinals; Beat Pakistan By Two Wickets

Pallekele: A magnificent counter-attacking century by skipper Harry Brook and brilliant bowling by English spinners helped the Three Lions seal a semifinal berth in the ICC T20 World Cup and eliminate Pakistan from the tournament with a nail-biting two-wicket win at Pallekele on Tuesday.

With this win, England has two wins in two matches in the Super Eight phase, sealing their spot in the semifinal. Pakistan, whose first match was a washout, cannot qualify for the knockouts even if they win their last fixture against Sri Lanka.

England have four points, confirming their berth in the semifinals, while Pakistan sit at nil. In chase of 165 runs, it was Brook's no-holds-barred assault that guided England to a victory from a spot of bother at 58/4. Brook is the first-ever captain to hit a century in T20 World Cup history.

In the run chase of 165 runs, England was off to a horror start as Shaheen Shah Afridi removed Phil Salt for a golden duck on the first ball of the innings. While skipper Harry Brook was busy counter-attacking right from ball one, hitting Salman Mirza for a four and six in the second over, Shaheen removed Jos Buttler (2) and Jacob Bethell (8) for single-digits, reducing England to 35/3 in 4.5 overs.

Brook ended the powerplay in style, smashing Mohammed Nawaz for two fours and a six, taking his side to 53/3 at the end of six overs. Tom Banton's horrid run continued in the tournament, as he fell to Usman Tariq for just two runs. Pakistan was 58/4 in 7.1 overs.

Brook reached his fifty in 28 balls, with five fours and two sixes and England ended the first half of their innings at 82/4, with Brook and Sam Curran at the crease. Brook's onslaught against spin continued, scoring 17 runs off Shadab Khan's 11th over, with two fours and a six. However, this 45-run stand came to an end with Curran falling to Tariq for 15-ball 16. England was 103/5 in 11.5 overs.

Will Jacks joined Brook at the crease, getting some boundaries against Tariq in the 16th over. In the next over, Brook smacked Shaheen for a six and two fours, bringing up a remarkable century in just 50 balls, with 10 fours and four sixes, but fell at the end of the over, reducing England to 155/6 in the 17th over.

Nawaz got Jacks (28 in 23 balls, with a four and two sixes) and Jamie Overton (0) in the next over, reducing England to 161/8 in 18.5 overs. But it was Jofra Archer who smashed the match-winning four, guiding England to the semifinals.