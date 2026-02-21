T20 World Cup | Rain Washes Out Super Eights Match Between New Zealand and Pakistan
The first game of the Super 8 stage of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026 was washed out due to rain.
Published : February 21, 2026 at 9:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: New Zealand and Pakistan shared a point after incessant rain forced the abandonment of the opening T20 World Cup Group 2 Super Eights match at Pallakele in Sri Lanka on Saturday. Amid a slight drizzle, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat.
But the steady droplets soon transformed into relentless pouring, forcing the officials to call off the match without a ball being bowled. Before the skies opened up, Pakistan made one change to their eleven, bringing in experienced opener Fakhar Zaman in place of Khawaja Nafay.
New Zealand made three changes with skipper Mitchell Santner back after missing the last match against Canada due to a stomach issue, and Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi also found a place in the XI. But all those calculations and combinations will have to wait for another day, as Pakistan will now face England at the same venue in Pallakele on February 24, 2026.
New Zealand will make a light travel to Colombo to face the home side and co-hosts Sri Lanka on February 25, 2026. The washout has also placed both the Kiwis and Pakistan in a relatively tighter place ahead of their remaining two Super Eights matches. A similar result in any of the following matches, a possibility considering Sri Lanka’s weather pattern, or a defeat can put their semifinal ambitions in serious jeopardy.
The Super 8 stage of the marquee event started on Saturday. Two teams from one Group will qualify for the semi-finals.
Read More