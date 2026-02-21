ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup | Rain Washes Out Super Eights Match Between New Zealand and Pakistan

Hyderabad: New Zealand and Pakistan shared a point after incessant rain forced the abandonment of the opening T20 World Cup Group 2 Super Eights match at Pallakele in Sri Lanka on Saturday. Amid a slight drizzle, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat.

But the steady droplets soon transformed into relentless pouring, forcing the officials to call off the match without a ball being bowled. Before the skies opened up, Pakistan made one change to their eleven, bringing in experienced opener Fakhar Zaman in place of Khawaja Nafay.

New Zealand made three changes with skipper Mitchell Santner back after missing the last match against Canada due to a stomach issue, and Lockie Ferguson and Ish Sodhi also found a place in the XI. But all those calculations and combinations will have to wait for another day, as Pakistan will now face England at the same venue in Pallakele on February 24, 2026.