T20 World Cup | De Kock Shrugs Off Ghosts, Backs Clarity As South Africa Size Up India

South Africa's captain Aiden Markram, right, bowls a delivery as Keshav Maharaj looks on during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026 ( PTI )

By Meenakshi Rao

Ahmedabad: The most telling line from Quinton de Kock on the eve of South Africa's Super 8 clash with India was not about conditions, matchups or even the form of his captain. It was about memory — or rather, the deliberate lack of it.

"After that day, we just forgot about it… we never really spoke about it," he said, referring to the 2024 final that slipped from South Africa's grasp. It was a stark admission of how the Proteas have chosen to move on: Not by dissecting the hurt in public, but by building a new present around clarity, consistency and a settled core.

That mindset frames everything about their approach to India on Saturday night in Ahmedabad — a contest De Kock believes will be decided less by history and more by who "deals with the pressure better and wins the small moments."

Refreshed De Kock, settled SA

De Kock’s own return to international cricket has mirrored that reset. He spoke of the break from the game as a necessary exhale before rediscovering his love for the Proteas dressing room. "I'm happy to be back with my boys… refreshed and back with the guys I love playing with," he said. That sense of ease has translated into a South African unit that looks unusually settled for a side with a history of tournament turbulence.

"None as yet, let's put it that way," he smiled when asked about issues in the camp. Three games at the Narendra Modi Stadium have given them familiarity with the surfaces and rhythms of Ahmedabad, but De Kock was careful not to overstate that advantage against an Indian side steeped in local experience.

"It helps quite a bit… but India have played here through IPLs and their whole careers. I don't think it plays that much of a difference at the end of the day," the southpaw quipped.

Markram’s Leadership

If De Kock is the emotional barometer of the side, Aiden Markram remains its tactical centre. South Africa's captain has been in prolific form at the top of the order, and De Kock put it down to one word: clarity.

"Before he batted three, four, five… always had to adapt. Opening is one sort of thing you can just do," he explained. "So, probably just the clarity that he's had at opening." As a leader, De Kock insisted a little has changed from Markram's previous stint in charge. "He's urged us to be more consistent… let the players be ourselves. He hasn't changed much."

That consistency, he suggested, is the antidote to the Proteas' historical fragility in knockouts — a quiet cultural shift rather than a dramatic overhaul.

Spin, Seam and India’s Lefties

India's batting line-up, heavy with left-handers, has drawn tactical chatter around off-spin threats. But De Kock’s answer cut through the theory. "It all depends on how the wicket's playing," he said. "If it's not turning, it's easier to play spin. Here in Ahmedabad, these wickets have been a bit more seamer friendly… spin has kind of travelled," he said.

That assessment subtly pushes South Africa towards pace-heavy options rather than mirroring Pakistan or the Netherlands' spin-first tactics against India elsewhere. Even the idea of opening the bowling with an off-spinner to Abhishek Sharma drew a shrug: "I have no clue… we’ll see," he added.