Intent Will Not Change, Says Tilak Varma On Must-Win Clash Against West Indies

By Meenakshi Rao

India’s thumping Super 8 victory over Zimbabwe may have revived their T20 World Cup campaign, but in the immediate aftermath, Tilak Varma was already outlining the blueprint for the far bigger test that awaits at Eden Gardens.

“To be honest, we haven’t thought for the next game in terms of numbers,” Tilak said when asked about the West Indies clash on March 1.

“Each day we will go as it comes. After the first few balls we will understand how the wicket behaves, what kind of score we can make. But at the same point, we want to play fearless cricket — the brand of cricket we have played since last year,” he said.

It is a simple but revealing template: Read conditions early, calibrate expectations quickly, but never dilute attacking intent. That philosophy underpinned India’s 256 against Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium — their most complete batting display of the tournament — and now forms the base of their knockout strategy.

“If the wicket is good and the team is permitting, and if we get a good start, of course we will go for big runs,” Tilak said. “But if the wicket is not good, we will adjust. The intensity and intent will remain the same,” he added.

At Kolkata, where India face West Indies in a virtual knockout, the conditions will be different, the pressure higher, but Tilak insisted the approach will not change. “We will go there with the same intensity,” he said. “After the first hour, after the first few balls, we will understand the wicket and what score is possible. But the intent we showed today, we want to keep the same in the next game and throughout the tournament,” he reiterated.

He was equally clear that India are not chasing a number but a method. “I would not say we want to score more than 250 again,” he said. “If the team gets a good start and the wicket is good, we will go for it. If not, we will adjust. But we will play fearless cricket.”

Reset Of Belief

India’s campaign had drifted through the middle phase of the tournament, with questions around tempo and strike rate dominating discussions. Against Zimbabwe, the response was emphatic: Aggressive from ball one, unflustered by wickets, and collectively executed.

“It was a very good wicket,” Tilak said. “But if you see the way Bennett and Raza played in the chase, the wicket was even better in the second innings. So, it was not only about conditions. It was about our mindset,” Tilak said.

That mindset, he revealed, was reinforced in a team meeting before the game. “After the last match, Gautam sir told us the same thing — just remind ourselves what brand of cricket we have played since last year,” Tilak said. “The New Zealand series, South Africa series — we were playing with freedom. So, we spoke as a team: Go out there, smile, enjoy the game, and play for what the team needs,” he said.

The emphasis on team needs rather than individual milestones was central to the shift. “When you think only about what the team needs, you won’t be under pressure,” he explained. “You won’t think ‘I need runs, I need runs’. You see the situation, the wicket, and what the team needs. That clears your mind,” he said.

Powerplay Surge Sets Tone

India’s 256 was built on a blistering start, something Tilak believes is the backbone of their high-tempo template. “When openers give a good start, it gives confidence to number three, four and five,” he said. “Sanju started brilliantly today. When that happens, the rhythm continues for everyone.” It was a point he returned to repeatedly — that the batting order functions as a chain, not a set of isolated roles.