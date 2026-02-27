Intent Will Not Change, Says Tilak Varma On Must-Win Clash Against West Indies
Tilak Varma has made it clear that India will carry the same fearless batting template and situational awareness into their virtual quarter-final against West Indies.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 8:54 AM IST
By Meenakshi Rao
India’s thumping Super 8 victory over Zimbabwe may have revived their T20 World Cup campaign, but in the immediate aftermath, Tilak Varma was already outlining the blueprint for the far bigger test that awaits at Eden Gardens.
“To be honest, we haven’t thought for the next game in terms of numbers,” Tilak said when asked about the West Indies clash on March 1.
“Each day we will go as it comes. After the first few balls we will understand how the wicket behaves, what kind of score we can make. But at the same point, we want to play fearless cricket — the brand of cricket we have played since last year,” he said.
It is a simple but revealing template: Read conditions early, calibrate expectations quickly, but never dilute attacking intent. That philosophy underpinned India’s 256 against Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium — their most complete batting display of the tournament — and now forms the base of their knockout strategy.
“If the wicket is good and the team is permitting, and if we get a good start, of course we will go for big runs,” Tilak said. “But if the wicket is not good, we will adjust. The intensity and intent will remain the same,” he added.
At Kolkata, where India face West Indies in a virtual knockout, the conditions will be different, the pressure higher, but Tilak insisted the approach will not change. “We will go there with the same intensity,” he said. “After the first hour, after the first few balls, we will understand the wicket and what score is possible. But the intent we showed today, we want to keep the same in the next game and throughout the tournament,” he reiterated.
He was equally clear that India are not chasing a number but a method. “I would not say we want to score more than 250 again,” he said. “If the team gets a good start and the wicket is good, we will go for it. If not, we will adjust. But we will play fearless cricket.”
Reset Of Belief
India’s campaign had drifted through the middle phase of the tournament, with questions around tempo and strike rate dominating discussions. Against Zimbabwe, the response was emphatic: Aggressive from ball one, unflustered by wickets, and collectively executed.
“It was a very good wicket,” Tilak said. “But if you see the way Bennett and Raza played in the chase, the wicket was even better in the second innings. So, it was not only about conditions. It was about our mindset,” Tilak said.
That mindset, he revealed, was reinforced in a team meeting before the game. “After the last match, Gautam sir told us the same thing — just remind ourselves what brand of cricket we have played since last year,” Tilak said. “The New Zealand series, South Africa series — we were playing with freedom. So, we spoke as a team: Go out there, smile, enjoy the game, and play for what the team needs,” he said.
The emphasis on team needs rather than individual milestones was central to the shift. “When you think only about what the team needs, you won’t be under pressure,” he explained. “You won’t think ‘I need runs, I need runs’. You see the situation, the wicket, and what the team needs. That clears your mind,” he said.
Powerplay Surge Sets Tone
India’s 256 was built on a blistering start, something Tilak believes is the backbone of their high-tempo template. “When openers give a good start, it gives confidence to number three, four and five,” he said. “Sanju started brilliantly today. When that happens, the rhythm continues for everyone.” It was a point he returned to repeatedly — that the batting order functions as a chain, not a set of isolated roles.
“We also discussed that even if we lose three or four wickets in the powerplay, we will still bat with the same rhythm,” Tilak added. “We want to show the opposition bowlers that these guys are ready to hit each and every ball.”
Redefining Pressure
Perhaps the most striking tactical shift India displayed was their response to wickets. Where earlier dismissals triggered consolidation, now they are used as moments to counterattack. “In the past, if a wicket fell, the pressure was on us,” Tilak said. “Now the thinking is if a wicket falls, we hit six on the next ball. That puts pressure back on the bowler,” he said.
He broke down his personal approach in those moments. “When I go in, I think if the ball is in my range, I will hit six on the first ball and then look for boundaries. But if a wicket has just fallen, maybe I take two or three balls and then go. The idea is to move quickly from ones and twos to fours and sixes and keep the intensity,” Tilak explained.
Role Embraced
Tilak entered late in the innings and finished strongly — a role that has become familiar through his time with the Mumbai Indians and India. “I always say whatever the team needs, I am up for it,” he said. “I have done this role for the last four years in IPL and also for India. According to the situation I can adjust,” he said.
The knock also came as a personal breakthrough in the tournament. “I was just waiting for one innings,” he admitted. “I am grateful to God that it came at the right time. Going forward I am confident that I can win games for the team,” he said.
Dressing Room Clarity
While India’s fate was partially linked to results elsewhere, Tilak insisted the squad remained focused inward. “We were watching the other match, but we knew that our job was to win,” he said. “If you play good cricket, the run rate automatically becomes better. If we play good cricket against West Indies, the run rate will take care of itself.”
He also downplayed any anxiety about external scenarios. “As individuals and as a team, we felt it was important for us to win. If our cricket is good, God will help us in the tournament,” he asserted.
Identity Restored
For India, the win over Zimbabwe was not just about points; it was about rediscovering a batting identity that had briefly wavered. Tilak captured that transformation in a single line. “When you focus on what the team needs, pressure goes away,” he said. “At the end of the day, we played for the team, and we played well.”
That clarity of purpose now travels with India to Eden Gardens. With a semifinal spot on the line, their message — through Tilak Varma — is unmistakable: Adapt to conditions, trust the template, and keep the intent uncompromised.
