ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup: India-Pak Match Suspense Continues As ICC Rejects PCB's Bilateral Series Demand

By Meenaskshi Rao

New Delhi: Any official announcement on the India-Pakistan match on February 15 may not come on Monday night and may be delayed for at least a day or two.

Former PCB chief Najam Sethi, who attended the Multan Sultan auction along with PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, hinted at good news on the issue in a day or two. “I think you will hear some good news beyond the PSL, thanks to Mohsin Naqvi, in the next day or two. For now, the less said the better,” he said at the event.

In the absence of any announcement or official statement from any of the parties involved – PCB, ICC and BCB – the situation around the India–Pakistan T20 World Cup clash remains delicately poised, with developments unfolding at breakneck speed and no final call in sight just yet.

The announcement was expected after Naqvi met Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif late evening. The meeting is yet to be held. Meanwhile, news is flying thick and fast, negotiations are growing more intense by the hour, and Pakistan appears in no hurry to lift the veil on its ultimate decision — prolonging the suspense around a match that sits at the heart of the tournament’s commercial engine.

ICC deputy chairman Imran Khwaja and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi have been in intense talks in Lahore since Sunday to solve the matter with chairman Jay Shah, and ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta joining the talks on video call. Bangladesh Cricket Board president Aminul Islam Bulbul also travelled to Lahore for the talks.