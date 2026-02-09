T20 World Cup: India-Pak Match Suspense Continues As ICC Rejects PCB's Bilateral Series Demand
In the absence of official statement from any of the parties involved – PCB, ICC and BCB – India–Pakistan T20 clash remains delicately poised.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 10:28 PM IST
By Meenaskshi Rao
New Delhi: Any official announcement on the India-Pakistan match on February 15 may not come on Monday night and may be delayed for at least a day or two.
Former PCB chief Najam Sethi, who attended the Multan Sultan auction along with PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, hinted at good news on the issue in a day or two. “I think you will hear some good news beyond the PSL, thanks to Mohsin Naqvi, in the next day or two. For now, the less said the better,” he said at the event.
In the absence of any announcement or official statement from any of the parties involved – PCB, ICC and BCB – the situation around the India–Pakistan T20 World Cup clash remains delicately poised, with developments unfolding at breakneck speed and no final call in sight just yet.
The announcement was expected after Naqvi met Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif late evening. The meeting is yet to be held. Meanwhile, news is flying thick and fast, negotiations are growing more intense by the hour, and Pakistan appears in no hurry to lift the veil on its ultimate decision — prolonging the suspense around a match that sits at the heart of the tournament’s commercial engine.
ICC deputy chairman Imran Khwaja and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi have been in intense talks in Lahore since Sunday to solve the matter with chairman Jay Shah, and ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta joining the talks on video call. Bangladesh Cricket Board president Aminul Islam Bulbul also travelled to Lahore for the talks.
As of now, the Pakistan Cricket Board has still not issued a definitive clearance for the February 15 showdown. Naqvi is currently preoccupied with the Multan Sultans auction, a signal that the final word may take longer than expected.
Complicating matters further, reports suggest the ICC has already turned down all three key demands put forth by the PCB, a move that could drag the impasse on for several more hours, if not days.
The three demands are: Resumption of India-Pak bilateral series, a tri-series between India, Pakistan and Bangladesh and Bangladesh is not penalised for pulling out from the World Cup.
In an added twist, according to PTI, the BCB has urged Pakistan to soften its stance and approve the marquee fixture, even pushing for the match to go ahead as scheduled in Colombo.
Despite the off-field turbulence, the tournament itself is underway. Pakistan opened their campaign with a narrow three-wicket win over the Netherlands and are placed in Group A alongside India, the Netherlands, Namibia and the USA. Their next fixture is against the United States on Tuesday at the SSC in Colombo.
For now, all eyes remain on Islamabad and the corridors of power, as cricket’s biggest rivalry hangs in the balance—along with millions in World Cup revenues—while the world waits for Pakistan to finally play its hand.
