T20 World Cup IND Vs ZIM | Chepauk Calling: India's 'Home Advantage' Within Squad
In a virtual knockout at Chennai, India’s T20 World Cup fate may hinge not just on form or tactics, but on something far more intimate — familiarity.
Published : February 26, 2026 at 10:30 AM IST
By Meenakshi Rao
Chennai: There are grounds that intimidate and there are grounds that embrace. The MA Chidambaram Stadium at Chepauk has always done a bit of both. It tests technique, rewards patience and demands a reading of surfaces that change by the hour. And as India prepare for a must-win clash against Zimbabwe in the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, they do so with an advantage that is as psychological as it is tactical: A core of their squad knows this ground like the back of their hand.
You can call them Chennai’s sons and adopted sons.
Varun Leads Home Pack
At the heart of that familiarity is Varun Chakravarty who had a specialy torrid outing against South Africa in Ahmedabad. However, Chakaravarthy’s cricketing education was built on the dusty, unforgiving maidans of the city — he has honed his art at local grounds in Erikarai, Kozhipanna, Alphonsa and Somasundaram. Those surfaces taught him the art of deception and control, the very qualities that will become decisive on Chepauk’s usually abrasive square. For Varun, this is not just a match venue; it is the laboratory where his craft was born.
His "mystery" reputation at Chepauk is grounded in his 2018 TNPL season, where he bowled 125 dot balls and maintained a 4.7 economy rate, a feat that led to his ₹8.4 crore IPL debut and which remains one of the most economical seasons for a bowler at this ground.
He has typically maintained an economy rate between 6.5 and 7.5 at this venue and has taken over 10 wickets at Chepauk in the IPL alone, with a standout performance for KKR against CSK and other teams where the surface offered grip.
Dube’s Good Run
Then there is Shivam Dube, who has, through the IPL, turned Chepauk into his adopted cricketing address. As a key figure for the Chennai Super Kings, Dube has spent multiple seasons mastering the art of hitting through heavy air, reading slow turners and pacing an innings in front of the famously demanding Chennai crowd.
Dube has established himself as a powerhouse at Chepauk, primarily through his transformative stint with the Chennai Super Kings. The venue is statistically one of his most productive grounds, especially for attacking spin in the middle overs. His strike rate vs spin looks fertile. Dube typically strikes at over 155 at this venue, often targeting the shorter boundaries and the spin-friendly nature of the pitch.
One of his standout innings at Chepauk was a blistering 66 off 27 balls in IPL 2024, an innings that solidified his role as a middle-overs enforcer, a role he has been assigned in the difficult campaign India has had in this World Cup. Since joining CSK in 2022, he has scored over 1,100 runs for the franchise, the majority of which have come during home matches at Chepauk.
Sundar Has History
Washington Sundar, a cricketer whose relationship with Chepauk is deeply personal. Raised in Chennai’s cricketing circuits and shaped by Tamil Nadu’s domestic system, Sundar has long referred to the ground as his home turf. He understands its moods — when it grips, when it skids, and when it deceptively eases out for stroke play.
If India were to include him in the Playing XI today, it may just be to their advantage, especially if he gets the ball in the powerplay, though recent figures here have dipped alarmingly.
Analysts have noted that Chepauk is actually one of Sundar’s worst grounds statistically out of the 13 Indian venues where he has played at least four T20s. His most dominant period at this venue was during the 2017 TNPL, where he was the top run-scorer (459 runs) and took 15 wickets, which built his reputation as a Chepauk specialist despite more modest professional T20 numbers there later in his career.
Newest Entrant Samson
The newest entrant into that Chepauk fraternity is Sanju Samson, though his presence in the squad is, as batting coach Sitanshu Kotak puts it, “in the conversation.” Varun’s move to the Chennai Super Kings ahead of the 2026 IPL has effectively turned this World Cup fixture into a symbolic homecoming. While Samson’s international career has seen him float across formats and roles, Chepauk offers him a familiar stage — one where he has begun building a fresh identity in yellow.
But really! What does Home really mean in a T20 knockout? In the shortest format, the concept of home advantage is often dismissed as marginal — after all, it is designed for volatility. But Chepauk is one of the few grounds where that advantage still carries weight.
Understanding The Surface
The pitch, though considerably changed for this event, is rarely a batting paradise in the conventional sense. It is slow, occasionally two-paced, and almost always conducive to spin as the match wears on. Batters who have not played here often misjudge lengths or force strokes that simply do not come off.
Players like Sundar and Varun do not just understand the surface, they anticipate its behaviour. They know when to bowl into the pitch, when to slow it up, when to attack the stumps. Dube, meanwhile, has learned to hit with the turn rather than against it, to target pockets rather than boundaries. That embedded knowledge becomes invaluable in a high-pressure encounter.
Crowd Factor
Then there is the crowd factor too. Chennai in the stands is all about unique energy and knowledge of the game.
Chepauk’s crowd is unlike any other in India. It is knowledgeable, appreciative and fiercely loyal — but it also demands effort and intelligence. The Chennai faithful have historically applauded good cricket irrespective of nationality, yet when their own players take the field, the support transforms into a wave of relentless backing.
For Sundar and Varun, this is literally their home crowd. For Dube and Samson, it is a fan base that has adopted them through the IPL. That connection matters. In a tight chase or a tense middle phase, the noise, the chants and the emotional lift from the stands can tilt momentum.
Tactical Implications Against Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe, coming into this match with their own hopes of progression, will have done their homework. They will know Chepauk aids spin, and they will likely pack their XI with slow bowlers and changeups. But what they cannot replicate is instinctive familiarity.
India’s Chennai-connected quartet offers multiple strategic levers: Sundar, if in, gets powerplay overs on a surface he reads instinctively; Varun’s middle-overs mystery on a pitch he has grown up on; Dube’s finishing ability tailored to Chepauk’s dimensions and Samson’s evolving role to stabilise in familiar conditions
In a match that could swing on small margins — a misread length, a mistimed sweep, a slower ball that grips just enough — those edges matter.
There is a temptation to romanticise the home ground narrative, to reduce it to sentiment. But in elite sport, familiarity is a competitive advantage rooted in repetition, memory and instinct.
India’s squad, by design or coincidence, carries a distinct Chepauk imprint. As they step into a must-win clash in Chennai, they do so not as visitors adapting to conditions, but as cricketers returning to terrain they know intimately.
In a World Cup where every decision has been scrutinised and every misstep magnified, this might just be the one advantage that doesn’t need overthinking — because for some in this Indian XI, Chepauk isn’t just another venue on the schedule. It’s home.
