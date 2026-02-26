ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup IND Vs ZIM | Chepauk Calling: India's 'Home Advantage' Within Squad

By Meenakshi Rao

Chennai: There are grounds that intimidate and there are grounds that embrace. The MA Chidambaram Stadium at Chepauk has always done a bit of both. It tests technique, rewards patience and demands a reading of surfaces that change by the hour. And as India prepare for a must-win clash against Zimbabwe in the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, they do so with an advantage that is as psychological as it is tactical: A core of their squad knows this ground like the back of their hand.

You can call them Chennai’s sons and adopted sons.

Varun Leads Home Pack

At the heart of that familiarity is Varun Chakravarty who had a specialy torrid outing against South Africa in Ahmedabad. However, Chakaravarthy’s cricketing education was built on the dusty, unforgiving maidans of the city — he has honed his art at local grounds in Erikarai, Kozhipanna, Alphonsa and Somasundaram. Those surfaces taught him the art of deception and control, the very qualities that will become decisive on Chepauk’s usually abrasive square. For Varun, this is not just a match venue; it is the laboratory where his craft was born.

His "mystery" reputation at Chepauk is grounded in his 2018 TNPL season, where he bowled 125 dot balls and maintained a 4.7 economy rate, a feat that led to his ₹8.4 crore IPL debut and which remains one of the most economical seasons for a bowler at this ground.

He has typically maintained an economy rate between 6.5 and 7.5 at this venue and has taken over 10 wickets at Chepauk in the IPL alone, with a standout performance for KKR against CSK and other teams where the surface offered grip.

Dube’s Good Run

Then there is Shivam Dube, who has, through the IPL, turned Chepauk into his adopted cricketing address. As a key figure for the Chennai Super Kings, Dube has spent multiple seasons mastering the art of hitting through heavy air, reading slow turners and pacing an innings in front of the famously demanding Chennai crowd.

Dube has established himself as a powerhouse at Chepauk, primarily through his transformative stint with the Chennai Super Kings. The venue is statistically one of his most productive grounds, especially for attacking spin in the middle overs. His strike rate vs spin looks fertile. Dube typically strikes at over 155 at this venue, often targeting the shorter boundaries and the spin-friendly nature of the pitch.

One of his standout innings at Chepauk was a blistering 66 off 27 balls in IPL 2024, an innings that solidified his role as a middle-overs enforcer, a role he has been assigned in the difficult campaign India has had in this World Cup. Since joining CSK in 2022, he has scored over 1,100 runs for the franchise, the majority of which have come during home matches at Chepauk.

Sundar Has History

Washington Sundar, a cricketer whose relationship with Chepauk is deeply personal. Raised in Chennai’s cricketing circuits and shaped by Tamil Nadu’s domestic system, Sundar has long referred to the ground as his home turf. He understands its moods — when it grips, when it skids, and when it deceptively eases out for stroke play.

If India were to include him in the Playing XI today, it may just be to their advantage, especially if he gets the ball in the powerplay, though recent figures here have dipped alarmingly.

Analysts have noted that Chepauk is actually one of Sundar’s worst grounds statistically out of the 13 Indian venues where he has played at least four T20s. His most dominant period at this venue was during the 2017 TNPL, where he was the top run-scorer (459 runs) and took 15 wickets, which built his reputation as a Chepauk specialist despite more modest professional T20 numbers there later in his career.

Newest Entrant Samson