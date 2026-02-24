ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup | Finisher Rinku Rushes Home For Dad, May Not Be Back For Zimbabwe Match

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, and Rinku Singh return to the pavilion after the end of the first innings during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. ( PTI )

By Meenakshi Rao

Chennai: Rinku Singh — the man assigned to stitch chaos into control at the death — has flown back home for a family emergency and is unlikely to return in time. According to sources, Rinku’s father is suffering from stage 4 cancer and has been put on the ventilator.

Rinku's father has been battling stage-4 liver cancer for over a year. His condition deteriorated on Tuesday, and he was placed on a ventilator in a Noida hospital. Despite Rinku's success, his father was known for continuing to work as an LPG cylinder delivery person in Aligarh for a long time before stopping due to the illness.

Rinku Singh had previously gifted his father a high-end bike and moved his family into a new luxurious home he bought for his family in Aligarh in 2024, but the family has faced this significant health crisis recently. With this development, India head into their do-or-die clash against Zimbabwe on February 26 in Chennai with a big void in their batting order. In a tournament already wobbling on the edge for India, the absence of their most dependable finisher threatens to alter both strategy and temperament.

Tactical Hole To Deal With

Rinku’s importance is statistical and structural. In a batting unit that has shown fragility under pressure and is yet to recover from the drubbing at the hands of South Africa the other day, his role as a left-hand finisher offered balance, composure, and the ability to absorb scoreboard stress in the last five overs. Without him, India’s lower-middle order becomes right-heavy and, more importantly, psychologically thinner.

Management Dilemma

There are questions now that the think heads in the dressing room will have to wrestle with. Do they bring back an aggressor like Sanju Samson and keep him up the order to inject early momentum? Or do they hold structure and slide a floating all-round option into the finishing slot? Both choices carry risk. Samson’s form has been under scrutiny after a prolonged lean run in the New Zealand series preceding the World Cup. Ishan Kishan's explosiveness is best suited at the top with Abhishek Sharma, so where does Samson fit?

Rinku's absence, therefore, is not a like-for-like replacement issue — it is a recalibration of India's entire innings architecture.

Net Session Signals

Two days out from the Zimbabwe fixture, India’s nets in Chennai offered clues — not confirmations — about the think-tank’s direction. For over an hour, Samson and Kishan took turns in an extended batting audition. It was not merely throwdowns — it was a simulation of roles. Samson's session was calculated but aggressive — lofted hits, clean straight strikes, and confident sweeps against spin. Kishan's stint was more visceral — repeated slogs into the midwicket stands, an unmistakable signal of his intent to dominate powerplay or middle overs alike.

Facing them was India's frontline spin battery — Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel — deployed specifically to test their ability against Zimbabwe’s slower bowlers. The exercise was deliberate: Whoever plays must be able to handle spin in the middle phase if India bats first on a Chepauk surface that tends to grip.

Adding another layer, Abhishek Sharma bowled his left-arm orthodox spin extended spells to both batters, testing them with variations and angles. Kishan, in particular, responded with a barrage of midwicket hits — a statement knock in the nets that may weigh heavily on the selectors’ minds.

Surya’s Preparation And Finishing Vacuum

In the adjacent net, Surya Kumar Yadav toggled between spin and pace — first negotiating the slower bowlers for 30 minutes, then taking on Arshdeep Singh and a battery of net bowlers. His role becomes even more central in Rinku's absence: Surya is now both accelerator and insurance policy.

But therein lies the danger — if Surya has to both rebuild and finish, India risks compressing too much responsibility into one player.

Fielding: The Unspoken Crisis

Before the batting auditions, India began training with an intense, almost urgent fielding drill. Nine dropped catches in the tournament have hurt them — not just on the scoreboard but in momentum. The session was sharp, fast, and unforgiving: Rapid-fire catching drills with no time to settle, high balls under lights, direct-hit run-out attempts.

Hardik Pandya produced a mini-spectacle — diving full-length, missing a few, but pulling off stunning takes of towering catches. It was equal parts theatre and message: India cannot afford sloppiness anymore.

The training started with a brief football warm-up and a sharp round of target-hitting at the stumps — the kind of energy release that suggests a dressing room trying to stay loose despite the mounting pressure.

Relief On Surface, Urgency Beneath

Despite the heavy defeat in the previous match that had left India fighting for survival, the mood at training was surprisingly buoyant. Laughter, chatter, and constant engagement with the 11 local net bowlers suggested a group trying to rebuild rhythm rather than retreat into introspection. Yet the urgency was unmistakable. Every drill had a purpose. Every net session had role-definition baked into it.

Selection Matrix for Zimbabwe

With Rinku unavailable, India’s options narrow to three realistic templates: