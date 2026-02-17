ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup: Abhishek Sharma's Silent Powerplay Strains India Plans

India's Abhishek Sharma during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and Pakistan, at R Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. ( PTI )

By Meenakshi Rao

Ahmedabad: There is a particular kind of silence that follows a powerplay wicket — not the stunned quiet of a collapse, but the brief, uneasy pause when a team’s first intention is interrupted before it has taken shape. India have heard that silence too often around Abhishek Sharma in this tournament.

Two ducks in three games. One missed match. A golden duck against the USA, a four-ball dismissal against Pakistan. For a player picked almost entirely for his ability to rupture the first six overs, the returns have been faint, at best, and concerning at worst.

The Job He Was Picked For

Abhishek’s role in this India XI is not subtle. He is not there to settle, to rotate, or to construct an innings in layers. He is there to detonate the start.

India’s recent white-ball philosophy has leaned heavily on seizing the powerplay — front-loading risk, forcing fields back early, and allowing the middle order to play with freedom rather than repair. Abhishek, as a left-hander with high bat speed and a fearless range square of the wicket, is central to that idea. His presence shapes bowling plans, alters field settings, and buys time for the likes of the No. 3 and No. 4 to play their natural games.

When he fails, the structure doesn’t collapse — India are too deep for that — but it does shift and slows down. The innings becomes a touch more careful, the acceleration delayed, the margin for error slightly thinner.

Run-Up Offered Warning Signs

The current lean stretch has not arrived without warning. In the lead-up to the tournament, Abhishek had already logged two ducks in his last outing before the Cup.

Sharma experienced a high-risk, high-reward T20I series against New Zealand, recording two golden ducks alongside two 50+ scores in a four-match series. His scores were 84(35), 0(1), 68*(20), and 0(1), contributing to a rocky form leading into the 2026 T20 World Cup, where the opening woes continued.

In a bilateral series, that volatility is manageable. In a World Cup, where surfaces vary, travel compresses recovery time, and every early wicket echoes louder, it becomes a storyline.

What has been striking is not just the dismissals, but their speed. A golden duck against the USA, caught before India could even read conditions properly. Four balls against Pakistan — gone before the contest had settled into rhythm. For a side that wants clarity up front, those are disruptive moments.

Tactical Ripple Effect

India’s depth has, so far, absorbed the damage. The middle order has recalibrated, the finishers have stretched totals, and the bowling unit has defended with control. But at the business end of the tournament, the margins narrow.