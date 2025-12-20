ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2026 Will Be Challenging For Surya, The Leader: Irfan Pathan

By Nikhil Bapat

Hyderabad: India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has a win percentage of 83 in the T20s, however despite this the upcoming T20 World Cup to be held in India and Sri Lanka will be a challenge for the Mumbaikar as a leader, reckons former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan.

Pathan and Robin Uthappa, both members of the India team that won the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa, addressed the media on the JioStar Press Room with 50 days to go for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup India and Sri Lanka 2026.

India are the defending champions and would look to retain the title. Asked by ETV Bharat whether Surya could become the third skipper after Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma to win the coveted Trophy, Irfan said, "Look, I just said recently that we are not celebrating Suryakumar Yadav as a captain as much as we should. The kind of result he has shown as a leader - 83 win percentage, which is outstanding, no matter how good a team Surya has (at his perusal)."

"It is a good team and there is no doubt about it. There are some quality bowlers and batters Bowling is our strength, we have a big group o handle the team, it is comparatively easier, you are not building the team as much as the previous captain (Rohit Sharma) has done, but still you have to go out there and perform, so as a leader, he must have done something right and manage the bowlers really well," added the former left-arm pacer.