T20 World Cup 2026 Will Be Challenging For Surya, The Leader: Irfan Pathan
Published : December 20, 2025 at 12:39 AM IST|
Updated : December 20, 2025 at 1:06 AM IST
By Nikhil Bapat
Hyderabad: India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has a win percentage of 83 in the T20s, however despite this the upcoming T20 World Cup to be held in India and Sri Lanka will be a challenge for the Mumbaikar as a leader, reckons former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan.
Pathan and Robin Uthappa, both members of the India team that won the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa, addressed the media on the JioStar Press Room with 50 days to go for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup India and Sri Lanka 2026.
India are the defending champions and would look to retain the title. Asked by ETV Bharat whether Surya could become the third skipper after Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Rohit Sharma to win the coveted Trophy, Irfan said, "Look, I just said recently that we are not celebrating Suryakumar Yadav as a captain as much as we should. The kind of result he has shown as a leader - 83 win percentage, which is outstanding, no matter how good a team Surya has (at his perusal)."
"It is a good team and there is no doubt about it. There are some quality bowlers and batters Bowling is our strength, we have a big group o handle the team, it is comparatively easier, you are not building the team as much as the previous captain (Rohit Sharma) has done, but still you have to go out there and perform, so as a leader, he must have done something right and manage the bowlers really well," added the former left-arm pacer.
Irfan, who represented Baroda in the domestic circuit, said Surya, who also hails from Mumbai, looks like a Rohit Sharma-mould captain. "So, we should celebrate Suryakumar Yadav as a leader and captain a lot more than we have. Yes he is not in form as a batter but it (the T20 World Cup) is the biggest test of Suryakumar Yadav (as a captain) . So far we have not seen the kind of test he has been put under, but this (upcoming) World Cup will give a lot of challenges...
"Playing against Pakistan in T20 World Cup that will be a big challenge. We are not playing in India, we are playing in Sri Lanka (in Colombo), then obviously coming back and playing the knockouts game...," Irfan elaborated.
"When the knockout games comes and if we lose the toss and if we bowl second, defending the score and the situation arises and the ball is getting wet, what kind of strategy and tactics he applies, that will be seen and that will be the biggest test," said Irfan, a former left-handed batter.
Interestingly, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel will pick the 15-member India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai on Saturday. When India won the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, it was under Rohit Sharma. Sharma then passed the baton to Surya, who himself is a prolific batter.
India and Pakistan are placed in the same Group and the Men in Blue should be the favourites to lift the Trophy. India start their campaign at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 7, 2026 against the USA.
