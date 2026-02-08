ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2026: Why New Zealand’s Ish Sodhi And Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan Will Play A Key Role In Chennai?

Hyderabad: New Zealand are up against Afghanistan in the first match of the second day of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bat in their campaign opener. Both teams boast a solid spin unit in their arsenal. Also, both teams enjoy a close matchup, winning one match apiece out of the two matches they have played against each other. Spinners from both sides are quality bowlers, but the leg-break and chinaman bowlers are likely to be favoured more by the surface, as the historical data suggests.

Leg-spin and chinaman bowlers can turn out to be a lethal weapon

MA Chidambaram stadium also known as Chepauk, has historically favoured spinners. The surface offers turn and bounce for them, which makes them more effective. However, leg-spin bowlers and chinaman bowl with the most effective economy at the venue. In the T20 matches played at the venue, chinaman bowlers have an economy below 8 and a bowling average of 19. The leg-spinners have an economy below 7.5 and a bowling average of 22.5.

New Zealand have a leg-spinner in the form of Ish Sodhi, while Afghanistan have Rashid Khan, who bowls leg-break. Afghanistan also have a chinaman in the form of Noor Ahmad as well.