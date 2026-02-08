T20 World Cup 2026: Why New Zealand’s Ish Sodhi And Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan Will Play A Key Role In Chennai?
New Zealand will take on Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 group fixture at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
Published : February 8, 2026 at 10:29 AM IST|
Updated : February 8, 2026 at 10:48 AM IST
Hyderabad: New Zealand are up against Afghanistan in the first match of the second day of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bat in their campaign opener. Both teams boast a solid spin unit in their arsenal. Also, both teams enjoy a close matchup, winning one match apiece out of the two matches they have played against each other. Spinners from both sides are quality bowlers, but the leg-break and chinaman bowlers are likely to be favoured more by the surface, as the historical data suggests.
Leg-spin and chinaman bowlers can turn out to be a lethal weapon
MA Chidambaram stadium also known as Chepauk, has historically favoured spinners. The surface offers turn and bounce for them, which makes them more effective. However, leg-spin bowlers and chinaman bowl with the most effective economy at the venue. In the T20 matches played at the venue, chinaman bowlers have an economy below 8 and a bowling average of 19. The leg-spinners have an economy below 7.5 and a bowling average of 22.5.
New Zealand have a leg-spinner in the form of Ish Sodhi, while Afghanistan have Rashid Khan, who bowls leg-break. Afghanistan also have a chinaman in the form of Noor Ahmad as well.
Further, Rashid has taken 10 wickets at the venue with an economy of 7.56 and a strike rate of 19.2. Noor Ahmad has taken 13 wickets with an economy of 8.32 and a strike rate of 11.5. Ish Sodhi is yet to play any T20 game in Chennai.
Low-scoring match on the cards
In the 146 T20 matches played at the venue, the average 1st innings score is 159, with the teams batting first winning the match majority of the time (74). In the three T20Is, the average 1st innings score is 171, and so a low-scoring affair is expected between the two teams.
Playing XI
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi.
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy