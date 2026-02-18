ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2026: What Aussie Exit Means For India's Super-8 Road

By Meenakshi Rao

The T20 World Cup has produced its first genuine shock of the group stage: Australia, the former champions, are out — undone by defeats to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka that exposed a campaign without rhythm, continuity or control.

For a side that has lifted the trophy in 2021 and carries the aura of perineal champions in white ball cricket, the exit is stark. Australia never quite settled into the cadence that modern T20 demands — the ability to switch gears quickly, recover from small collapses, and close games in the last five overs. Their campaign lurched from one uneven performance to another, and in a format that punishes hesitation, those stutters proved decisive.

The absence of key pillars hurt. Without the control and experience of players like Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, Australia’s attack lacked its usual clarity at the death. Their middle overs, too, felt less certain, with fewer wicket-taking options and less control when the game drifted. It left a side reacting rather than dictating.

After the defeat to Zimbabwe, Australia’s stand-in leadership acknowledged the drift. One senior player admitted the side had “never quite got the tempo right in this tournament” and that they had been “chasing games rather than controlling them.”

Following the loss to Sri Lanka that sealed elimination, the captain conceded that the team had “left themselves too much to do” after the earlier defeat and that in T20 cricket “one or two off nights can end your campaign.”

If Zimbabwe’s win over Australia was the hinge moment, it was also a statement of their own growth. Their captain spoke of “backing our skills and not being overawed,” adding that the group had believed they could “stay in the game long enough to create a chance.” That belief translated into a performance of control and composure — a disciplined bowling display followed by batting that absorbed pressure and then accelerated at the right moments.

Sri Lanka’s captain, meanwhile, framed their victory as a reward for adaptability. “The conditions asked for patience and clarity,” he said after the match. “We knew if we kept taking wickets in the middle overs, the game would open up.” That is exactly how it unfolded, closing the door on Australia’s qualification hopes.

India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak admitted the shift did not come entirely out of the blue. The team management, he said, had tracked the possibility once Australia stumbled against Zimbabwe, especially given how challenging the Sri Lanka fixture could be in those conditions. For India, however, the opponent was never the focus.