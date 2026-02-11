ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies Defeat England By 30 Runs

Hyderabad: West Indies secured their second win of the T20 World Cup 2026 beating England by 30 runs on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. After the batters posted a decent total on the scoreboard, West Indies spinners choked the England batters and restricted them from completing a successful chase.

Spin squeeze help England secure a victory

Chasing a target of 197, England got off to a solid start as openers Phil Salt (30) and Jos Buttler (21) added 38 runs from 20 balls for the opening wicket. Jacob Bethell, who came to bat at No.3 and played a knock of 33 runs. He helped the team get to 74/1 but Gudakesh Motie bowled a brilliant spell to bring West Indies back into the game. The spinner picked three wickets and England were reduced to 134/6 thanks to a brilliant spell from Motie. They were required 62 runs from the last five overs.

The onus to take England over finish line was on Sam Curran and he kept fighting from one end. The wickets kept falling from the other end and England were eventually bundled out on 166 with Curran's knock of 43 runs from 30 balls going in vain.