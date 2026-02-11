ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka And New Zealand Shuffle Squad As Hasaranga And Bracewell Get Ruled Out

Hyderabad: Co-hosts Sri Lanka, and yet to be champions, New Zealand have suffered big blows in the ongoing T20 World Cup, losing quality spinners from the squad. Sri Lanka have lost the services of wrist-spinning all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, while New Zealand’s off-spin all-rounder Michael Bracewell has been ruled out of the tournament.

Why has Hasaranga been ruled out, and who will replace him?

Hasaranga, who is known for his ‘Siu’ celebration, has been ruled out for the remainder of the series due to a left hamstring injury he sustained during the fixture against Ireland at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. He went off the field after bowling the first over due to discomfort but returned to complete his quota and finished with the figures of 3 for 25, helping the team secure a 20-run win. His absence is a huge blow for the national side as he was the highest wicket-taker for them in the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cups, with 16 and 15 scalps respectively.

Dushan Hemantha, who has played five ODIs and three T20Is for the national team, will replace him. Hemantha’s most recent appearance came against Zimbabwe in September. He registered bowling figures of 3 for 38 in that match.