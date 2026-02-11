T20 World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka And New Zealand Shuffle Squad As Hasaranga And Bracewell Get Ruled Out
Wanindu Hasaranga and Michael Bracewell are ruled out of the T20 World Cup, and their respective national teams have also named replacements.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 10:46 AM IST
Hyderabad: Co-hosts Sri Lanka, and yet to be champions, New Zealand have suffered big blows in the ongoing T20 World Cup, losing quality spinners from the squad. Sri Lanka have lost the services of wrist-spinning all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, while New Zealand’s off-spin all-rounder Michael Bracewell has been ruled out of the tournament.
Why has Hasaranga been ruled out, and who will replace him?
Hasaranga, who is known for his ‘Siu’ celebration, has been ruled out for the remainder of the series due to a left hamstring injury he sustained during the fixture against Ireland at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. He went off the field after bowling the first over due to discomfort but returned to complete his quota and finished with the figures of 3 for 25, helping the team secure a 20-run win. His absence is a huge blow for the national side as he was the highest wicket-taker for them in the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cups, with 16 and 15 scalps respectively.
A major injury blow for co-hosts, Sri Lanka, sees spin wizard sidelined for the remainder of the #T20WorldCup.
Dushan Hemantha, who has played five ODIs and three T20Is for the national team, will replace him. Hemantha’s most recent appearance came against Zimbabwe in September. He registered bowling figures of 3 for 38 in that match.
Why Michael Bracewell is ruled out, and who will replace him?
New Zealand’s spin all-rounder has been ruled out of the competition after reinjuring his left calf. The 34-year-old rehabilitated the calf tear he sustained during the 3rd ODI against India last month. However, he reinjured his muscle during the warm-ups on Sunday. Subsequent scans confirmed the injury and indicated that approximately three weeks are required to recover from it.
New Zealand have introduced an injury replacement in their #T20WorldCup squad.
The team have named Cole McConchie as a replacement.
“The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 have approved Cole McConchie as a travelling reserve in Michael Bracewell's stead in the New Zealand squad,” the statement from ICC read.
McConchie is also an off-spin all-rounder. He has played 12 T20Is, accumulating only 100 runs and picking seven wickets with an economy of 7.29. He has been added to the squad as a travelling reserve, and his chances of getting a spot in the playing XI look slim.