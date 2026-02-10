ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan-Origin Player Sent Home For Disciplinary Issues

On Tuesday, the UAE are all set to face New Zealand in Chennai for their first World Cup game since 2022. The departure of the top-order batter Muhammad Zohaib puts more pressure on their batting unit, which was bundled out on 81 in the warm-up against Italy on Friday.

"Muhammad Zohaib has been sent back due to disciplinary issues. More details will be provided in due course. ECB will at this stage not make any further comment on the matter," the board said in a statement.

Hyderabad: The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Monday that all-rounder Muhammad Zohaib has been sent back home due to disciplinary reasons. The report mentioned that ‘more details will be provided due to the course’.

Zohaib walked in to bat at No.9 in the match. But, he batted at No.3 in the match against Npeal scoring 26 runs from 19 deliveries. Zohaib made his debut for the national team in 2025. He has played 16 T20Is, racking up 303 runs at an average of 20.20 and a strike rate of 103.76.

Waseem on match against New Zealand

Ahead of the match, UAE captain Muhammad Waseem said that they will aim to take confidence from the UAE's triumph over the Blackcaps in a T20I in Dubai in 2023.

"Our strategy is very simple. We beat them before in the UAE, but this time it's a different venue, a different tournament, a different ground, and a different game also. So we came up with another plan right now. So yes, they are a good team and have experience also. But we work very well, and we have prepared ourselves like a champion team. We will try to play good cricket against them tomorrow,” Waseem stated.

New Zealand have staretd their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a win over Afghanistan, and beating the UAE will almost secure a qualification in the Super 8. On the other hand, the UAE will aim to kick off their campaign with a victory.