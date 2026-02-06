T20 World Cup 2026: 20-Team Tournament Set To Start From February 7 Amidst Diplomatic Tensions
The 2026 T20 World Cup will feature 20 teams competing on spin-friendly subcontinental pitches amidst diplomatic tensions and tactical shifts
Published : February 6, 2026 at 2:01 PM IST
- By Meenakshi Rao
New Delhi: When the first ball is bowled at 11 am at the SSC Ground in Colombo, perhaps the most contentious T20 Cricket World Cup ever, thanks to Pakistan’s “boycott only India” antics queering the pitch in the run-up, the tournament will kick off at three venues with three matches between six teams in what will be a day-long soiree of summit line cricket of the fast and furious kind.
While Pakistan will be taking the field against the Netherlands at 11 am at the SSC Ground at Colombo, two-time champions West Indies will square off against Scotland at 3 pm at the legendary Eden Gardens in Kolkata. At 7 pm, hosts India will be taking on an upwardly mobile USA after a planned opening ceremony commencing at 6 pm. All eyes will be on Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as Surya Kumar’s young brigade will be bidding to create history with sights set on a third Cup in the shortest category.
The format will be the same as the last edition. As many as 20 teams have been divided into four groups of five teams each. The top two from each group will advance to the Super 8s to be held from February 21 to March 1, followed by semi-finals on March 4 and 5 in Kolkata and Mumbai.
The final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad or at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on March 8 if Pakistan qualifies for it. The Grouping ensures that the top eight teams in ranking (India, South Africa, Australia, England, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, England and New Zealand) have more than 90 per cent chance of advancing to the Super 8s so that the excitement, the stands and the coffers continue to brim, unless of course there is a lesser team, a dark horse, an associate member with verve, or an underdog that creates a magical upset
Already, the tournament is convulsing under the India vs Pakistan factor, with the biggest, juiciest and the richest of all matches – between India and Pakistan on February 14 in Colombo – hitting the organisers commercially, as the Pakistan Government has reconfirmed its no-show and forfeiture decision.
Under the ICC rules, India will still travel to Colombo and get two points from its third Group from Pakistan’s forfeiture. From there, it is scheduled to travel to Ahmedabad for its last Group match against the Netherlands and its first Super 8 on February 21. The tournament fever has started to catch up with the warm-up matches held in February 2 to 6, showing strong early form from several contenders. While India defeated South Africa by 30 runs in a high-scoring warm-up, highlighted by Ishan Kishan’s 20-ball 53, Afghanistan cruised to victories over Scotland and the West Indies. Both Nepal & Oman secured confident wins in their respective preparation matches.
The host cities for this tournament are Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai in India and Colombo and Kandy in Sri Lanka, most of these venues are spin-friendly and grippy under the lights.
Former India captain Rohit Sharma is the official brand ambassador for this edition. The matches will be telecast live Star Sports Network and streamed live on Jio Hotstar. As many as nine associate nations will figure in the 2026 edition, with Italy being the rockstar European entry, booming on the back of defeating Scotland in their ICC Europe Regional qualifier. Other smaller teams are Canada, USA, Nepal, Oman, UAE, The Netherlands, Namibia and Scotland, which has come in the place of Bangladesh, who decided to boycott the tournament, after the ICC turned down its demand for non-Indian venues.
With this, Scotland becomes the highest-ranked associate team that had originally failed to qualify. News around this World Cup has churned on many counts. Pakistan and Bangladesh aside, there has been a chirp around many other counts – be it the 40-plus players making news, spin towering over pace, Australia struggling with injuries, the Indian baton passing from RoKo to SKY, England, leading with a man in his 20s, commercial setback and smart technologies, to name a few.
Though T20 matches are generally enjoyed under the lights in a fast and furious three-hour window, this edition of the T20 World Cup will be played in the afternoons and mornings too. Dew will be a factor at many places, while the iconic Chepauk is expected to lead the wickets trail for spinners. Situated just a few hundred metres from the Marina Beach, one of the longest urban beaches in the world, this is the second-oldest stadium that was inaugurated way back in 1916.
Most teams have factored in the subcontinental conditions and have strengthened their spin departments with leaders like Adam Zampa, Mitchel Santner, Adil Rashid, Rashid Khan, Ish Sodhi, and the Indian spin royalty of Kuldeep, Varun and Axar leading the way.
Several stars will be missed. Among them are retirees Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, and Andre Russell. Some who are injured are Pat Cummins, Adam Milne, Naveen-ul-Haq, Tony De Zorzi and Donovan Ferreira. The notable miss from India is Shubman Gill, who was dropped for lean form and team balance logistics. Sanju Samson, who got the spot instead, too, has been battling lean form, causing concern among the selectors.
Steve Smith did not find space in the Australia squad, as did Yashasvi Jaiswal in India’s. Other than these, and should we say despite all the blips, ICC’s T20 World Cup 2026 promises to be a high drama, high-octane, high-performance summit clash with all the elements of it finally emerging as a blockbuster 55-day event, with one question still unanswered as things stand now – what will Pakistan do if, despite the February 15 forfeiture against India, it still sets up a clash against the Men in Blue in the knockout rounds.