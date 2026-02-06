ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2026: 20-Team Tournament Set To Start From February 7 Amidst Diplomatic Tensions

- By Meenakshi Rao

New Delhi: When the first ball is bowled at 11 am at the SSC Ground in Colombo, perhaps the most contentious T20 Cricket World Cup ever, thanks to Pakistan’s “boycott only India” antics queering the pitch in the run-up, the tournament will kick off at three venues with three matches between six teams in what will be a day-long soiree of summit line cricket of the fast and furious kind.

While Pakistan will be taking the field against the Netherlands at 11 am at the SSC Ground at Colombo, two-time champions West Indies will square off against Scotland at 3 pm at the legendary Eden Gardens in Kolkata. At 7 pm, hosts India will be taking on an upwardly mobile USA after a planned opening ceremony commencing at 6 pm. All eyes will be on Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as Surya Kumar’s young brigade will be bidding to create history with sights set on a third Cup in the shortest category.

The format will be the same as the last edition. As many as 20 teams have been divided into four groups of five teams each. The top two from each group will advance to the Super 8s to be held from February 21 to March 1, followed by semi-finals on March 4 and 5 in Kolkata and Mumbai.

The final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad or at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on March 8 if Pakistan qualifies for it. The Grouping ensures that the top eight teams in ranking (India, South Africa, Australia, England, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, England and New Zealand) have more than 90 per cent chance of advancing to the Super 8s so that the excitement, the stands and the coffers continue to brim, unless of course there is a lesser team, a dark horse, an associate member with verve, or an underdog that creates a magical upset

Already, the tournament is convulsing under the India vs Pakistan factor, with the biggest, juiciest and the richest of all matches – between India and Pakistan on February 14 in Colombo – hitting the organisers commercially, as the Pakistan Government has reconfirmed its no-show and forfeiture decision.

Under the ICC rules, India will still travel to Colombo and get two points from its third Group from Pakistan’s forfeiture. From there, it is scheduled to travel to Ahmedabad for its last Group match against the Netherlands and its first Super 8 on February 21. The tournament fever has started to catch up with the warm-up matches held in February 2 to 6, showing strong early form from several contenders. While India defeated South Africa by 30 runs in a high-scoring warm-up, highlighted by Ishan Kishan’s 20-ball 53, Afghanistan cruised to victories over Scotland and the West Indies. Both Nepal & Oman secured confident wins in their respective preparation matches.